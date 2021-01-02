Sony announced the PlayStation 5 globally in the first week of November with an Indian launch cited later the same month. However, Sony pulled out India from the early batch due to a lack of supply and has now released a new launch date for India which is February 2nd. Pre-orders for the PS5 will start on January 12th with the pricing already being disclosed for both the regular and digital editions of the PS5 in India.

Sony PlayStation 5 India pre-orders, price, and availability

The Sony PS5 is priced at Rs. 39,990/- for the Digital Edition and the standard edition with disk drive is priced at Rs. 49,990/- Pre-orders for the PS5 will start on January 12th at 12:00 PM IST on Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital, Games The Shop, Shop at Sony Center, Vijay Sales, and select authorized retail stores.

Sony PS5 record-breaking sales

Just after the official launch, Sony shipped over 3.4 million units of the PS5 in the first four weeks making it the highest selling PlayStation in Sony’s history, The initial launch only included the US, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and few other regions with ever-increasing demand from other global markets. The console went out-of-stock within seconds from both online and offline platforms in the European markets as Sony could not keep up with the demand for the PS5.

Sony addresses supply issues of the PS5

The new Sony PS5 uses a 7nm based processor made by AMD, which is manufactured by TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company). Sony has secured sufficient resources from manufacturers and is ready to ship over 16-18 million units of the PlayStation 5 in upcoming months. Looking at the demand for the PS5 in Asian markets, Sony apologized for pulling off some regions from the list of early launch and failing to keep with the demands of customers for the PS5.

