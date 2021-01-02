Amazon has tip-toed in the Indian TV market with its two new TVs under the AmazonBasics segment. The two new TVs have screen sizes of 50-inches and 55-inches respectively, with both TVs equipped with 4K HDR LED panels. These also come loaded with Dolby Vision for HDR playback and Dolby Atmos support. The new TVs are priced very competitively and aim at direct competition with Xiaomi, TCL, Vu, and a few others in the entry-level 4K TV segment.

AmazonBasics 50/55-inch HDR TV – Price and Availability

The new AmazonBasics TVs are called AmazonBasics Fire TV Edition Ultra-HD LED TV. The 50-inch model (AB50U20PS) is priced at Rs. 29,999/- and the 55-inch model (AB55U20PS) is priced at Rs. 34,999/- in India. Both the TVs are available for purchase on Amazon India’s website with two-day shipping available in Mumbai. The TVs offer free-installation with Open Box Inspection as well and come with a 1 Year standard warranty.

AmazonBasics Fire TV Edition 4K HDR TVs – Specifications

The two new AmazonBasics Fire TV Edition TVs share the same set of specifications, with the difference being only the screen size. These come equipped with a 4K HDR LED panel with a refresh rate of 60Hz and a resolution of 3840×2160 pixels at a standard 16:9 ratio. These panels are HDR certified with support for Dolby Vision, with viewing angles up to 178-degrees.

Both the TVs are powered by a quad-core Amlogic processor clocked at 1.95GHz and runs on Amazon’s Fire TV OS. The speakers are rated for maximum output of 20W with support for Dolby Audio. They also come with three HDMI ports and two USB ports for connectivity and can be attached to any Set-Top Box for regular TV streaming.

The Fire TV OS loaded, although is not based on Android TV, but comes with support for several OTT services like Netflix, Hotstar, YouTube, and more. The TV also supports input from voice commands from Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, with compatibility for several IoT devices. The TV also comes with WiFi and Bluetooth support, but there’s no ethernet port available.