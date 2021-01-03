FAU-G has been an anticipated game for Indian users, with its teasers and trailers being released from September. The company behind the FAU-G game, nCore Games now has officially announced a release date of the game on its social media handles, along with a theme song.

FAU-G Official Release Date

The FAU-G game will be releasing on 26th January, on the event of Republic Day in India. The game will be available to download and play on the Google Play Store for the Android platform. As the company had said earlier, FAU-G will he first made available for Android devices and will release on Apple’s iOS platform later on. The iOS release dates are not disclosed by the company yet.

What will you do when they come? We will hold our ground & fight back, because we are Fearless. United. Unstoppable FAU:G! Witness the anthem 🦁 FAU:G! #FAUG #nCore_Games Pre-register now https://t.co/4TXd1F7g7J

Launch 🎮 26/1@vishalgondal @akshaykumar @dayanidhimg pic.twitter.com/VGpBZ3HaOS — nCORE Games (@nCore_games) January 3, 2021

As per their official announcement, they have even posted a theme song of FAU-G game, which is exclusive to the game. The song can be seen with a glimpse of a little gameplay of FAU-G with soldiers landing from parachutes, and fighting with enemies. We are not sure if this is a teaser of any actual mode or levels of the game. Mr Vishal Gondal, Founder of nCore Games had said earlier that the game will focus less on weapons and artilleries, and will teach the younger generation the sacrifices made by Indian paramilitary forces.

The game will be officially launching on the Google Play Store on 26th January, on the eve of Republic Day. The game looks forward to teaching patriotism by choosing to launch the game on this auspicious occasion.