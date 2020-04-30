MediaTek recently announced their new chipset, a variant of the Helio G80, as the Helio G85 got a global debut with a couple of phones including the global variant of the Redmi Note 9 smartphone. The chipset is not bad at all with what it offers and here arises the question of this being compared with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 mobile platform as both these chipsets are offered in the budget devices to lower mid-range category.

The Helio G85 has a similar clock speed for its Cortex A75 cores at 2.0GHz compared to Cortex A73 cores on Snapdragon 665, and even for the number of cores, the Helio G85 has two fast cores and while six other cores are power-efficient ones, while on the other side, the Snapdragon 665 has four performance cores and power-efficient cores. After confirming with MediaTek, we can clearly say that the Helio G85 is made with the 12nm manufacturing process.

For the GPU, the Helio G85 has the ARM Mali-G52 MC2 GPU that clocks at 1000 MHz while on the other side, it is the Adreno 610 GPU for the Qualcomm chipset. The display supported by both the chipsets is a Full HD+ resolution one, so both are similar that way but most of the phones so far with the Snapdragon 665 processor have come with an HD+ display.

The AnTuTu benchmark scores on both the chipsets differ as well, with the Helio G85 achieving about 21% better scores with a score of over 200000 while the Snapdragon 665 had it around 170000 on the latest version of AnTuTu Benchmark app.

The RAM support on Helio G85 is for about LPDDR4x at 1600 MHz while on the other side, the Snapdragon 665 supports RAM speeds of up to 1866 MHz. The camera support offered on both the phones is almost the same and we have seen 48MP sensors on devices powered by both the chipsets, so the major difference between the two chipsets is with the clock speeds, the CPU cores, the GPU, and the manufacturing process.