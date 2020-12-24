Qualcomm announced its upcoming flagship chipset the Snapdragon 888 last week giving us an idea about the capabilities of the newest mobile platform. The company has now released official benchmarks from a reference device that reflects the true potential of the Snapdragon 888. Here’s a tip for you, the Snapdragon 888 is so far the fastest and most powerful processor in the smartphone market by surpassing even iPhone 12 Pro Max’s A14 Bionic. Do note that these are results are from a testing device by Qualcomm, the actual results will vary from OEM to OEM depending on software optimization, cooling systems, and more.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Official Benchmarks

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 88 chipset scores a whopping 7,35,439 points and becomes the first-ever chipset on a smartphone to get into the 700K mark on AnTuTu. However, in Geekbench 5 the Snapdragon 888 falls slightly behind the iPhone 12 Series in both single-core and multi-core results but is still fastest in the Android segment.

The Snapdragon 888 also scored 9,11,883 in AITuTU and bagged 2,17,223 points in Ludashi AIMark which is a very impressive performance in AI. The newer chip definitely looks a lot better in terms of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning performance as claimed by Qualcomm.

For reference, the Snapdragon 888 is an octa-core processor with one Cortex-X1 core, three Cortex-A78 cores, and four Cortex-A55 cores based on Kryo 680. The chipset is fabricated on Samsung’s 5nm (5LPE) Process Technology. It also comes with a 6th generation Qualcomm AI Engine with the new Qualcomm Hexagon 780 chip which makes it capable of 26TOPS (Trillion Operations Per Second) making it very ideal for all kinds of usage. You can refer to our article for detailed specifications of the Snapdragon 888 chipset.

The Snapdragon 888 will be featured on several upcoming devices, with brands that have already started announcing devices with this chip. The Xiaomi Mi 11, ASUS ROG Phone, Black Shark, Nubia RedMagic Z series phone, OnePlus 9 Series, OPPO Find X3, ZTE Axon 30, Realme flagship 5G smartphone codenamed ‘Race’ are a few confirmed devices, with numerous devices that will feature this chipset later on.