OPPO has announced the OPPO A53 5G as its latest smartphone with 5G capabilities in the mid-range segment. The device comes with a hole-punch display in a stylish bezel-less design with a 90.5% screen-to-body ratio. The display also has a higher refresh rate of 90Hz and the smartphone features triple rear cameras.

OPPO A53 5G – Price and Availability

The OPPO A53 5G is priced at CNY 1299 (around Rs. 14,600) for the 4GB+128GB model. The device is available for pre-orders in China only as of now. OPPO has not yet announced the global availability of the device, as most regions are yet to receive 5G connectivity. The device is even not announced in European markets. OPPO has not shared its plans of releasing this smartphone outside China as of now.

OPPO A53 5G – Specifications

The OPPO A53 5G features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD screen with a hole-punch design and runs on ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10. The resolution of the display is 2400×1080 pixels and it has a refresh rate of 90Hz. The device is powered by the 5G enabled Mediatel Dimensity 720 chipset, which is an octa-core processor with two Cortex-A76 cores and six Cortex-A55 cores with the Mali G57 MC3 GPU. The device gets 4GB and 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM along with 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage.

The OPPO A53 5G comes with triple rear cameras. The primary camera is a 16MP sensor with an f/2.2 lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro shooter both with an f/2.4 lens. The selfie camera is placed in the hole-punch display to the left side of the screen and is an 8MP shooter with an f/2.0 lens. The smartphone also gets a lot of AI-based features like portrait mode, Night Mode, filters, etc in the ColorOS camera application.

The OPPO A53 5G is by no surprise 5G enabled with support for the latest 5G standards and even 4G LTE, VoLTE, WiFi, BNluetooth5.1, GPS, and more. The device runs on a 4040mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging through the USB Type-C port. The device gets a side-mounted fingerprint scanner along with a 3.5mm headphone jack as well. The device weighs around 175 grams and has an overall footprint of 162.2mm x 75.0mm x 7.9mm.