Zebronics has launched the Zeb Sound Bomb Q Pro in India, a pair of truly wireless earbuds with wireless charging and many functionalities. The earbuds are also IPX7 rated, which makes them resistant to slight water splashes and showers. The company has also launched the Zeb Sound Bomb Q, an affordable variant of the pro model with the same water resistance rating. These also feature Qualcomm aptX and come with a USB Type-C port for charging.

Zebronics Zeb Sound Bomb Q/Pro – Price and Availability

The Zebronics Zeb Sound Bomb Q is priced at Rs. 2,799/- and the Zeb Sound Bomb Q Pro is priced at Rs. 3,799/- in India. Both the TWS earbuds can be purchased from Flipkart in India starting today.

Zebronics Zeb Sound Bomb Q Pro – Details

The Zebronics Zeb Sound Bomb Q Pro comes with a standard in-ear earbud design along with a charging case. The earbuds use Bluetooth 5.0 for audio transmission. It gets an official IP rating of IPX7 for water resistance. Both the regular and Pro models feature the same rating. The Pro model also comes with wireless charging for the case, which the regular one misses out on. Both the models get support for Qualcomm aptX audio for better audio quality and range with compatible smartphones.

The Zebronics Zeb Sound Bomb Q Pro can offer a battery life of up to 35 hours when combined with the case, as per the company. Both the variants get support for touch controls on the earbuds, which can be used to adjust volume, play or pause tracks and trigger virtual assistants like Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa. These TWS earbuds can also be used for answering phone calls as well.

The charging case comes with a set of 4 LEDs that give the user an idea about the battery percentage available in the charging case. The Zeb Sound Bomb Q Pro gets a USB Type-C port along with Wireless Charging, while the regular version only gets the USB Type-C port. The Zebronics Zeb Sound Bomb Q is priced at Rs. 2,799/- and the Zeb Sound Bomb Q Pro are priced at Rs. 3,799/- in India and can be purchased from Flipkart.