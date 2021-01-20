Qualcomm has announced the Snapdragon 870 chipset, a new mobile processor that sits in perfectly between the Snapdragon 888 and its predecessor, the Snapdragon 865 Plus. It maintains a similar core setup to the latter and aims to bridge the gap between the two where the Snapdragon 888 can’t make it. Qualcomm aims to provide this chipset to OEMs as early as the first quarter of 2021, with early brands speculated being Xiaomi, OnePlus, and OPPO.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 – Details

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 is an octa-core chipset based on Kryo 585 cores clocked at 3.2GHz, fabricated at a 7nm architecture. It is coupled with a very familiar GPU, the Adreno 650. The chipset is also 5G enabled with the Qualcomm X55 modem, meaning that it will support all the existing 5G bands in the EU and US. Maximum download speeds at 5G are rated at 7.5Gbps with upload speeds of over 3Gbps.

The Snapdragon 870 has very similar camera configuration supports to the existing flagship chipsets from themself. It gets the Qualcomm Spectra 480 Image Signal Processor that can handle a single camera up to 200MP. It also supports ZSL (Zero Shutter Lag) and 960fps videos. Video codecs like HLG, HDR10, Dolby Vision are also supported here for direct video recording but are dependent on OEM to whether implement these or not.

The chipset can drive displays over 144Hz at 4K resolution, with direct playback support for HDR and HDR10+ content as well. It also has a color depth of 10-bit with external display support up to 4K 60Hz.

The Snapdragon 870 chipset comes with the latest WiFi 6 standards. The Qualcomm FastConnect 6800 also brings in MIMO 4×4 capability for both downloads and uploads. It also gets Qualcomm TrueWireless Technology Bluetooth 5.2 and aptX Audio support for wireless audio.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 will be seen on a lot of devices as per the company. It also said that this chipset will be made available for OEMs very soon. Motorola has announced the Moto Edge S with this chipset, which will be launching on January 26th. We will keep you updated with the list of devices that will feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset so stay tuned.