Samsung has launched it’s new Galaxy S21 Series in India, minutes after the global announcement. The new S21 series consists of three devices – Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra. The new S21 Series by Samsung comes with the latest Exynos 2100 chipset, the Snapdragon 888 equivalent for the Indian market. These also come equipped with 120Hz refresh rate displays with the new ‘Contour Cut Camera’ design.

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G Series Price List

Model Name Storage Price Samsung Galaxy S21 5G 8GB + 128GB Rs. 69,999/- 8GB + 256GB Rs. 79,999/- Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G 8GB + 128GB Rs. 81,999/- 8GB + 265 GB Rs. 85,999/- Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G 12GB + 256GB Rs. 1,05,999/- 16GB + 512GB Rs. 1,16,999/-

Pre-orders for the Samsung Galaxy S21 Series start from January 15th, where customers can avail of a free Galaxy Smart Tag, an Rs. 10,000/- Samsung Shop Voucher. Users can also claim a cashback of Rs. 10,000/- with HDFC bank cards. Regular Sales of the Galaxy S21 Series starts on January 29th on Samsung.com, Flipkart, Amazon India, and offline retail partners as well.

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G and S21+ 5G Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S21 5G and the S21+ 5G are very identical, where the plus variant getting a slightly bigger screen. The Galaxy S21 comes with a 6.2-inch AMOLED display, and Galaxy S21+ has a 6.7-inch display, both having a refresh rate of 120Hz. The displays are also HDR10 certified with Samsung Eye Comfort Shield. These are powered by the Samsung Exynos 2100 chipset in India, the Snapdragon 888 equivalent coupled with 8GB of RAM.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 and the S21+ share the same set of optics. These feature a triple rear camera setup, with a primary 12MP dual pixel sensor with an f/1.8 lens, along with a 12MP ultra-wide f/2.2 lens. The third camera is a 64MP sensor with a hybrid 3x optic zoom and f/2.0 aperture. The front camera is a 10MP shooter with an f/2.2 lens.

Samsung has put in a lot in this camera setup, it supports up to 8K video recording with full manual controls along with Director’s View, Super Steady Video, and more features. It also has a Space Zoom feature that allows users for 30zlx digital zoom mode.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 runs on a 4000mAh battery and the Galaxy S21+ gets a 4800mAh battery. Both support USD PD fast charging along with 10W Wireless Fast Charging. The S21 Series is completely 5G enabled with support for 4G LTE, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, and more. The USB Type-C port also comes with DisplayPort support, meaning you can have an HDMI output through this port and connect an external display. The fingerprint scanner is embedded in the screen, which is Samsung’s latest ultrasonic fingerprint scanner.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is the most advanced variant of this series. It comes with a 6.8-inch QHD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and S-Pen support. The display is again HDR10 certified and the Wacom Technology present here lets users use their existing S-Pen on the Galaxy S21 Ultra, or get a new one from Samsung with a compatible case for the holding slot of the S-Pen. Do note that, Samsung does not ship any S-Pen in the box of the Galaxy S21 Ultra. It gets the same Exynos 2100 chipset in India, coupled with 12GB or 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra gets an even better camera set up in this series and is equipped with a quad-cameras to it’s back. The primary camera is a 108MP sensor with an f/1.8 lens and OIS support. It is accompanied by a 12MP dual pixel sensor with an f/2.2 lens, a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom support, and an additional 10MP camera with f/4.9 aperture. The selfie camera here is a 40MP shooter with an f/2.2 lens.

Samsung also offers a lot in the software to run in with this quad-cam setup. Features like Director’s View, Super Steady Video, 8K video recording with full manual controls, and 100x Space Zoom are present here on the S21 Ultra. You can also use the S-Pen to directly make GIFs from the camera app, for which Samsung has embedded the necessary software options in the device.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra is powered by a 5000mAh battery that supports USB PD 3.0 Fast Charging. It also gets 10W Fast Wireless Charging with support for reverse wireless charging as well. The device is 5G enabled with 4G LTE, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, and more. It gets the same in-display ultrasonic fingerprint scanner along with HDMI out support through the USB Type-C port. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra has overall dimensions of 165.1 x 75.6 x 8.9mm with a weight of 227 grams.