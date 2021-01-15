Lenovo has launched four new laptops under it’s Legion series at CES 2021. These are powered by the latest AMD Ryzen processors along with Nvidia graphics. These also come with high refresh rate displays with G-Sync capabilities for an immersive gaming experience. Lenovo has introduced new cooling solutions, the Coldfront 3.0 thermal management for keeping the temperatures of the CPU and GPU under control for longer usages.

Lenovo Legion 7

The Legion 7 comes with a 16-inch IPS screen with a refresh rate of 165Hz and support for Dolby Vision. It is powered by the latest AMD Ryzen processors up to Ryzen 9 5900H with Nividia RTX 3080 graphics. Lenovo uses it’s new Legion AI Engine for optimizing performance using Machine Learning for best performance.

It also comes with the Legion TrueStrike Keyboard that has landing switches and hair-trigger speeds. The keyboard is RGB backlit with Corsair iCUE support so you can sync your accessories with the RGB on the system. The 720p HD webcam comes with an e-shutter to block the camera for added privacy.

Lenovo Legion 7 Slim

The Lenovo Legion 7 Slim maintains the same thin form factor as its predecessor, at just 1.9kgs while offering a splendid performance. It gets processor options up to AMD Ryzen 9 5900H with RTX 3080 graphics. The screen size is 15.6-inches and the display has a refresh rate of 144Hz or an optional 4K panel with a 60Hz refresh rate. Both the display models come with Dolby Vision.

Other factors on the Legion 7 Slim are carried from the regular Legion 7. It gets the same Legion TrueStrike Keyboard, Coldfront 3.0 thermal management, Legion AI Engine, and more. It also gets a fingerprint scanner which is embedded in the power button. The Legion 7 Slim has a 720p webcam with an E-Shutter for privacy.

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro

The Lenovo Legion 5 Pro comes with a 16-inch screen with a refresh rate of 165Hz and QHD resolution. It also gets G-Sync support with 100% sRGB color accuracy. The laptop is powered by AMD Ryzen processors up to Ryzen 9 5800H with Nvidia RTX 3070 graphics. The laptop also maintains a gaming body finish for a sturdy look and better airflow management.

The Lenovo Legion 5 Pro also gets the Legion TrueStrike Keyboard, Coldfront 3.0 thermal management, Legion AI Engine, fingerprint scanner, and 720p webcam with an E-Shutter.

Lenovo Legion 5

The Lenovo Legion 5 gets two display options – 15.6-inches 1080p screen with 165Hz refresh rate and 17-inches 144Hz display, both with 100% sRGB color accuracy. It will be powered by processors up to AMD Ryzen 9 5800H with Nvidia RTX 3080 graphics. The laptop will be available in two colors – Phantom Blue and Stingray White.

Rest factors are the same as other Legion laptops. Legion TrueStrike Keyboard, Coldfront 3.0 thermal management, Legion AI Engine, fingerprint scanner, and 720p webcam with an E-Shutter are present on the Lenovo Legion 5 as well.

Lenovo has not yet announced the official pricing of these new Legion laptops. The company has said that it will bring these to most global markets. We will keep you updated when Lenovo announces the official prices of these so stay tuned!