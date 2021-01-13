ASUS has launched three new laptops under its ROG Series at CES, and the company has quickly launched them in India as well. The ROG Flow X13, Zephyrus Duo 13 SE, and the ROG Strix Scar 17 are the new models. These are gaming-centric laptops offering the best performance and offer tuned features for the same. The Strix 17 gets a 360Hz display with a 3ms response time, and the other two models offer 4K displays with Adobe RGB.

ASUS ROG Flow X13

The ROG Flow X13 comes with a 13-inch 4K display or a Full HD model with a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen supports touch input along with stylus support. The screen is flippable over 369 degrees and is covered by Corning Gorilla Glass 4. The displays have Adaptive-Sync and are Pantone certified for better color accuracy.

The ROG Flow X13 is powered by AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS processor with Nvidia GTX 1650 graphics. It also supports external graphics up to RTX 3080 with its eGPU connector that can handle over 63Gbps of data streams. The laptop has a rated battery life of 10 hours and comes with 100W USB PD charging that can charge it to 60% in just 40 minutes.

This laptop also gets liquid metal-based cooling solutions for extended usages. The improved airflow system keeps the device 15% cooler and comes with a self-cleaning thermal module. ASUS also provides different modes between battery prominent and performance that can be set by the user.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE

The Zephyrus Duo 15 SE has ScreenPad Plus to give users the option of a secondary screen. It raises a few degrees when the laptop is opened for giving users comfortable viewing angles. This model is powered up to AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX with RTX 3080 graphics. The screen has two options, 4K 120Hz and FHD 300Hz both with Adobe RGB color space and a 3ms response time. It features very thin bezels and also has Adaptive Sync as well.

The ScreenPad Plus can be used to view emails, chat, instant messaging, or even recording gameplay. It comes with interactive connect options and ASUS has partnered with Xsplit Game Caster so users can monitor the stream directly while playing the game on the main screen. The laptop uses Active Aerodynamic System Plus cooling for efficient working of both the CPU and GPU, with five heat pipes and four thermal heatsinks.

ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 17

The ROG Strix SCAR 17 is powered up to AMD Ryzen 5900HX and RTX 3080 graphics. The RAM capacities are available over 64GB of 3200MHz memory with liquid metal cooling for prolonged usages while performance heavy tasks.

The screen is the highlight of the ROG Strix SCAR 17, as it comes with a 360Hz display with a 3ms response time with an optional model offering a 165Hz WQHD panel. Both the displays come with Adaptive-Sync Technology, and the screens have very thin bezels for an immersive experience.

The SCAR 17 also gets quad speakers which are Dolby Atmos certified. The laptop gets a 90Wh battery that can provide over 12 hours of usage. It also supports 100W USB PD charging for faster refueling so that users never have to think about battery life. The optical-mechanical keyboard present here has a 1.9mm key travel with zero debounce delay with user swappable hinge caps.

The laptop also gets efficient cooling systems while producing 3dB lesser fan noise. The new Arc Flow Fans come with special blade tips for Aerodynamic Airflow, which reduces the noise while keeping the CPU and the GPU cooler in longer runs.