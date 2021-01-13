Jabra has announced two new TES Earbuds with active noise cancellation at CES 2021. These earbuds feature an in-ear design for a perfect fit in your ears. They come equipped with multiple microphones for their ANC setup, and Jabra says that the earbuds have 6 microphones out of which 4 are used for the same. The company also claims a longer battery life on these, which can be extended when paired with the charging case. These also have an official IP rating for water and dist resistance.

Jabra Elite 75t

The Jabra Elite 75t TWS earbuds come with 6mm drivers in each earbud. These have an in-ear design with replaceable ear tips made from silicon. Jabra also included various sizes of ear tips in the package. The earbuds have a 4 microphone setup, which it uses for calls and noise cancellation. The Elite 75t also has support for Active Noise Cancellation. It gets an official IP55 rating for water and dust resistance.

The Jabra Elite 75t uses Bluetooth 5.0 and has support for various Bluetooth profiles like HSP v1.2, HFP 1.7, ARVCP v1.6, and more. The company claims an operating range of over 10 meters. These can provide music playback for up to 28 hours, which dips to 24 hours with ANC enabled. The earbuds also get a smart pause feature where the media playback will be paused when you remove any one earbud from your ear. The charging case comes with a USB Type-C port which takes over 2 hours of charging time. Jabra provides a standard 2-year warranty for the Elite 75t which includes water and dust damage as well.

The Jabra Elite 75t is priced at Rs. 13,999/- in India and is sold on Jabra’s website and Amazon India.

Jabra Elite 85t

This is the elder sibling of the Elite 75t. Each earbud comes equipped with 12mm drivers, and the Elite 85t uses a six microphone setup, out of which 4 are used for ANC. It gets the same in-ear design with replaceable ear tips made out of silicon. These however get an IPX4 rating for water resistance, a step lower than the IP55 on the Elite 75t.

The Jabra Elite 85t’s case supports wireless charging over 10W and uses Qi Wireless Charging standards, meaning you can use any existing wireless charging pad to charge it. The case takes over 3 hours to charge using the USB Type-C port, which can take longer if charged wirelessly. The earbuds themselves have a rated battery life of up to 25 hours with ANC enabled. The Elite 85t comes with smart features such as 30-minute inactivity deactivation, pause playback on the removal of one earbud, etc. It also gets all the audio profiles like HSP v1.2, HFP 1.7, ARVCP v1.6, and more with a standard 2-year warranty.

The Jabra Elite 85t are priced at Rs. 17,999/- in India and will be available for sale on Jabra’s website and Amazon India starting today. It will offer a variety of colors like Black, Gold, Grey, and Titanium.