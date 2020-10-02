It’s a healthy competition in the midrange segment of Android devices between the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G present on devices like Poco X3 and the Mediatek Helio G95 found on several Realme devices like the Narzo 20 Pro and the Realme 7. Both these chipsets are focused on gaming in the midrange region offering great performance at reasonable prices.

Architecture and Core Configuration

The Mediatek Helio G95 is made on TSMC’s 12nm architecture whereas the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G is based on the 8nm FinFET process. This does make the 732G more power-efficient as both the chipsets have a 4nm difference in their fabrication process, with 732G being better.

The Helio G95 is an octa-core processor with two performance-based ARM Cortex-A76 cores clocked at 2.05GHz with six power-efficient Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 2GHz. On the other hand, the Snapdragon 732G is also an octa-core processor with a core configuration similar to that of the Helio G95. The 732G has two performing Cortex-A76 cores clocked at 2.30GHz with six power-saving Cortex-A55 cores at 1.80GHz. This means that for advanced operations, the 732G has its performance cores clocked higher and power-saving cores clocked lower than the G95 to achieve the best of both worlds, Performance, and Battery.

Graphics

In the graphics department, the Helio G95 has ARM’s Mali-G76 MP4 GPU clocked at 900MHz. The Snapdragon 732G has Adreno’s 618 GPU clocked at 950MHz. The maximum display resolution supported by the G95 is Full HD+ (2520 x 1080) whereas the Snapdragon 732G can handle displays up to Quad HD+ resolution (3360 x 1440).

Benchmark Comparison

In the benchmark test, the Helio G95 was tested on the Realme 7 and the Snapdragon 732G was tested on Poco X3.

Benchmark Testing Processor AnTuTu Score Helio G95 3,02,716 Snapdragon 732G 3,01,581

The benchmark results between the chipsets reflect how equally good both processors are.

Camera Support

The Helio G95 can have a single camera up to 64MP with a dual-camera setup of 22MP each. The chipset is capable of recording videos at 4K 30fps with support for AI face-detection, Multi-frame noise reduction, and HW depth engine. The Helio G95 has a da Vinci unit for image processing. The Snapdragon 732G can sport a single camera up to 48MP with multi-frame processing and captures up to 192MP. It supports dual cameras up to 22MP and can record videos at 4K 30fps. The 732G can also record Slow-motion videos at 1080p @120fps and 720p @240fps. Additionally, it can also record videos at 10-bit color depth. The 732G has Qualcomm’s own Hexagon 688 DSP for image processing.

Connectivity

Both the Helio G95 and Snapdragon 732G lack support for 5G and are only LTE capable. The G95 has a CAT-12 LTE WorldMode Modem that supports download speeds up to 600Mbps and upload speeds of 150Mbps. The 732G has Qualcomm’s own X15 LTE Modem with download speeds of 800Mps and upload speeds of 150Mbps. Both the chipsets have support for WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, and GPS. Both the chipsets offer support for LPDDR4X RAM at speeds of 1866MHz.

The Helio G95 can be found on devices like the Realme 7, Narzo 20 Pro, and others. The Snapdragon 732G is as of today exclusive to the Poco X3. Both the chipsets are aimed at offering a solid gaming performance in the midrange segment for price-sensitive markets like India. The Realme 7 has a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display and runs on Android 10. It has a 5000mAh battery and comes with a 64MP primary camera in its quad-camera setup. It supports 30W Dart Fast charging which is Realme’s own fast charging technology.

The Poco X3 with Snapdragon 732G has a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display and runs on MIUI 11 based on Android 10. The device has a 64MP primary camera in its quad-camera setup to the back. It is powered by a 6000mAh battery which can be charged with the included 33W fast charger.

From the above two devices, it is clear that these chipsets are capable of handling a lot of features. From quad-camera setup to proprietary fast-charging technologies and even Full HD+ displays, smartphone manufacturers have great interests in these chipsets as they offer a lot of premium features at an affordable cost. We would see a lot more brands opting for these chipsets in their devices to offer a great user experience.

With the benchmarks scores and core setup both being similar on both, the Helio G95 and Snapdragon 732G are very good competitors in the midrange segment.