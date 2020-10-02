Opera Factory has made its entry into the Indian Market through The Audio Store with four new wired-IEMs (In-Ear Monitors). Opera Factory has launched two series, OS and OM. The OS series offers heavy bass performance for bass lovers and the OM series has fine-tuned audio for all kinds of music genres. These products will be exclusively available on The Audio Store.

Opera Factory IEM Pricing and Availability

Opera Factory has launched four products, The Opera Factory OM1 (Red Colour) is priced at Rs. 3499, the OM3 model (Copper Colour) is priced at Rs. 4999. The Opera Factory OS1 is priced at Rs. 2499, and the OS1 Pro is priced at Rs. 2999. The OS1 and OS1 Pro are available in Red and Blue colors. All these products will be exclusively sold on TheAudioStore.in. Opera Factory offers a 1-year warranty on all of its products.

The Opera Factory OS Series

The Opera Factory OS series has an ergonomic design and is engineered with a heavy-bass focus. Both the OS1 and OS1 Pro have 10mm graphene diaphragm-dynamic drivers. They offer noise isolation up to 50% with its in-ear design. Both the IEMs come with an in-line microphone. The Opera Factory OS Series has a very unique design with its semi-transparent 3D-printed diamond-shaped shell in a starry black color. The OS1 Pro model has a detachable cable with a 0.78mm 2-pin gold plated connector. The regular OS1 has a fixed cable that cannot be detached.

The pricing of the OS1 is Rs. 2499 and the OS1 Pro has a price tag of Rs. 2999/-

The Opera Factory OM Series

The OM series also offers two models, OM3 – Coppers and OM1 – On The Road. The OM3 has 10mm beryllium dynamic drivers whereas the OM1 has 10mm single dynamic drivers. The OM series is fine-tuned for various music genres like EDM, jazz, classical, folk, country, contemporary, soft rock, and acoustics. They have a sound-insulating resin to provide noise isolation. Both the OM1 and OM3 have detachable wires with gold-plated 2 pin connectors.

The Opera Factory OM1 comes in Red color at Rs. 3499 and the OM3 is available in Copper color priced at Rs. 4999/-

The Opera Factory OFC5IS IEM Cable

This is a replacement cable for the OM series and the OS1 Pro. It comes with an in-line microphone and volume controls. The company says that the wires are made from stong 5N material and are very durable. The length of the wire is 1.2 meters and has an L-shaped 3.5mm headphone jack. Do note that the OM series do not have volume controls with the stock wire. The wire comes in a transparent case and is priced at Rs. 1499/-