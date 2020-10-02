POCO India has confirmed the launch of its new device under a completely new ‘C-Series’ with the POCO C3. The company in its tweet said that the POCO C3 will launch in India on 6th October and will be available on Flipkart. The tweet as in does not share any specifications about the device itself, but what we have been hearing from recent leaks is that the POCO C3 will be a rebranded version of the Redmi 9C that was originally launched in Malaysia back in June.

👀3️⃣, the next #GameChang3r from POCO is arriving on 6th October @ 12PM on @Flipkart.

Know more: https://t.co/FgindDwGMo 3👁️👁️👁️ RTs & we'll giveaway 1 #POCOC3 to a lucky winner.

POCO C3 Indian Price and Availability

POCO in its tweet says that the POCO C3 will be launched on 6th October, which is next week at 12 PM IST. The company has not confirmed a live stream or any virtual event for the launch of the device. The device will be available for sale on Flipkart. The exact Indian price is not yet disclosed by the company. However, there were certain leaked images of the retail boxes of the POCO C3 which suggest that the POCO C3 will be priced at Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant.

POCO C3 Specifications

The teaser image on Flipkart gives us a few ideas about the new POCO device. It has a similar design like the Redmi 9C that was launched in Malaysia. The Redmi 9C had a 6.53-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch and runs on MIUI 11 based on Android 10. The POCO C3 to be launched in India supposedly will have a Mediatek G series chipset, similar to the Redmi 9C.

The POCO C3 will have a triple rear camera setup with a 13MP primary camera, a secondary depth sensor and a third camera which will be a macro lens. The device will have a waterdrop notch on the display that will house the selfie camera. It will sport a rear fingerprint scanner with support for AI Facial Unlock. From what we know from the teaser, the device will have a micro USB port for charging. We still don’t have any more confirmations about the upcoming device and will keep you updated with the official Indian launch, so stay tuned.