Google had announced the Pixel 4a in August this year and said that it would launch in India around October. Now, the company has confirmed that the Pixel 4a will be launching in India on October 17th and will be available on Flipkart for sale. The exact pricing in India has not been unveiled by the company yet.

Pixel 4a Indian Pricing and Availability

Google in its tweet said that the Pixel 4a will be launched in India on October 17th and will be sold via Flipkart. The company however did not comment on anything about the pricing. The US pricing for the sole 6GB + 128GB variant is $349 (around Rs. 25,700) but the Indian pricing is going to be supposedly higher as per Google’s track record of its pricing of Pixel Series in India.

No, but the Pixel 4a will release in India on October 17th and will be available for purchase on Flipkart. To learn more about the Pixel 4a check out the official blog post here: https://t.co/EOgWtQ7NMg — Made By Google (@madebygoogle) September 30, 2020

Pixel 4a Specifications

The Google Pixel 4a has a 5.81-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The display is HDR certified and supports an always-on mode as well. The device is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 730G with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

The department for which the Pixel Series is known for, cameras. It has a single 12MP camera with an f/1.7 lens with OIS – Optical Image Stabilization. The device has an 8MP selfie camera with an f/2.0 lens. The Pixel 4a comes with the latest version of Google Camera with all regular GCam features like Night Mode, Portrait Mode, EIS-Steady videos, and more.

The Pixel 4a has 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage that cannot be expanded by any means. For connectivity, the device has 4G LTE, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, and even a 3.5mm headphone jack! Yes, you read it right. Google has included a 3.5mm headphone jack on the Pixel 4a this time. It also has the necessary sensors like an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. The device has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The Pixel 4a is powered by a 3140mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The device has a USB Type-C port that supports USB Power Delivery 2.0. It comes with stereo speakers and two microphones with noise-suppression. The device weighs around 143 grams making it very light and has an overall footprint of 144×69.4×8.2mm.