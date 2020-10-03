List of smartphones powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor

The Snapdragon 720G by Qualcomm proved to be a very efficient chipset in the mid-range segment, with more and more brands opting to use it in their devices. With its high performing Kryo 465 cores and Adreno 618 GPU, the Snapdragon 720G has the potential to deliver great performance while also being cost-effective for OEMs. The Snapdragon 720G is fabricated on Samsung’s 8nm LPP Technology to offer better efficiency in battery consumption. Let’s have a look at the best smartphones you can buy in the market right now with the Snapdragon 720G.

Poco M2 Pro

The Poco M2 Pro with Snapdragon 720G has a 6.67-inch Full HD+ LCD display and runs on MIUI 11 based on Android 10. It has Gorilla Glass 5 for protection and comes with a hole-punch display at the center which houses the 16MP front camera. It has a quad-camera setup to its back, a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP camera for depth sensing. It is powered by A 5000mAh battery which supports 33W fast-charging. The device has a rear fingerprint scanner, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Realme 7 Pro

The Snapdragon 720G powered Realme 7 Pro has a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display and runs on Realme UI based on Android 10. It has a hole-punch front camera which is a 32MP shooter with a quad-camera setup to its back. The primary camera is 64MP with an 8MP wide-angle lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. The device is powered by a 4500mAh battery that can be charged with the included 65W fast charger. yes, 65 watts! The device has an in-display fingerprint scanner and also comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Realme 6 Pro

This is the younger brother of the above-mentioned Realme 7 Pro. It shares similar specifications with the Realme 6 Pro and also has an identical rear camera setup. The only difference between the two is that the Realme 6 Pro has dual-front facing cameras and has a smaller 4300mAh battery. It also charges slower at 33W as compared to the Realme 7 Pro. Rest aspects of the device like the processor being 720G and the presence of an in-display fingerprint scanner and a 3.55mm headphone jack are the same on both the devices.

Redmi Note 9 Pro

The Redmi Note 9 Pro powered by the Snapdragon 720G has a 6.67-inch Full HD+ LCD display and runs on MIUI based on Android 10. It has Gorilla Glass 5 for protection and has a hole-punch 16MP front camera. It has a quad-camera setup to its back with a 48MP primary camera, 8MP wide-angle lens, 5MP macro, and a 2MP depth sensor. It is powered by a 5020mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. The device has an in-display fingerprint scanner with a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

This again is an identical twin to the Redmi Note 9 Pro, the Max variant has the same processor as its sibling and has an identical camera setup as well. The only difference between the two devices is that the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max gets a 64MP primary camera and has 33W fast charging, both being incremental upgrades over the regular Redmi Note 9 Pro.

Oppo Reno 4 Pro

The Oppo Reno 4 Pro is powered by Snapdragon 720G in the variant, whereas the Chinese variant comes with 5G enabled Snapdragon 765G. The company did this move as 5G is still not available in India. The Oppo reno 4 Pro is again identical to the Realme 7 Pro. It has a 6.5-inch curved AMOLED display with a hole-punch design for the 32MP selfie camera. The rear-quad camera setup consists of a 48MP primary shooter, 8MP wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The device has a 4000mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging. It comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

iQOO U1

iQOO is a sub-brand of Vivo, and the U1 is powered by the Snapdragon 720G chipset. The device has a 6.53-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a hole-punch design. It has an 8MP front camera with a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 48MP primary sensor with a 2MP secondary camera and another 2MP lens for depth sensing. It has a 4500mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. The device has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and has a micro-USB port. It also has a 3.5mm headphone jack.

This is an updated list, and will get updated whenever a new smartphone with the same chipset gets launched.