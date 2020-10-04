Infinix has launched its newest offering, the Infinix Hot 10 in India today. The budget-friendly device has a 6.7- inch display and comes with a quad-camera setup to its back. It is powered by a 5200mAh battery and sports a rear fingerprint scanner.

Infinix Hot 10 Price and Availability in India

The Infinix Hot 10 is priced at Rs.9999 for 6GB + 128GB the variant. The device will be available for sale on Flipkart starting October 16th. The device offers four colors – Obsidian Black, Moonlight Jade, Amber Red, and Ocean Wave.

Infinix Hot 10 Specifications

The Infinix Hot 10 has a 6.78-inch HD+ LCD display and runs on XOS 7.0 based on Android 10. The device has a punch-hole display that houses the selfie camera, Inifinix calls this Pin Hole in Cell Display. The resolution of the display is 720 x 1640 and offers a maximum brightness of 480 nits. The device has a screen-to-body ratio of 91% with a 2.5D curved glass upfront. The company does not specify any presence of glass-protection, The device is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 SoC with ARM Cortex-A75 cores clocked at 2.0GHz.

The device has a quad-camera setup to its back which as a 16MP primary camera, a 2MP depth sensor, another 2MP camera along with a 4th AI lens. The device has a quad-LED flash as well with a dedicated Super Night Mode for capturing better images at night. The selfie camera is an 8MP shooter and is placed to the left in the hole-punch display.

The Infinix Hot 10 has a 5200mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. The device has a Micro-USB port for charging and data transfers with a 3.5mm headphone jack. For connectivity, the device has support for 4G LTE, WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, and more. It also has DTS Sound Surround Speaker to its bottom. The device has basic sensors onboard like the ambient light sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, and a compass sensor. The device weighs around 195 grams.