ASUS ROG Phone 3 has been available in the Indian market since August in the 8GB + 128GB variant. Last month, ASUS had made available the 12GB + 265GB variant for Rs. 57,999 and today, they have launched the 12GB + 128GB at Rs. 52,999/- in India. This variant will be sold on Flipkart starting from 16th October, during the Big Billion Days Sale.

Flipkart provides No-Cost EMI for 3, 6, and 9 months on Bajaj Finserv, Credit and Debit Cards, Flipkart Cardless Credit, and select cards additionally. Buyers can also avail Instant Discount on purchasing the ASUS ROG 3 during Big Billion Days using SBI Credit and Debit Cards.

ASUS ROG 3 Specifications

The gaming-centric ASUS ROG 3 has the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ chipset and comes with 8GB of RAM. It has a 6.59-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a touch sampling rate of 270Hz. The screen is protected by Gorilla Glass 6. The display is 10bit HDR certified and has a high contrast ratio of 10000:1.

ASUS ROG 3 has a very efficient copper-based liquid-cooling system for extended gaming sessions. It has 2 different USB Type-C ports, on towards its sides making it easier to charge while playing games. The device is powered by a 6000mAh battery and has support for 30W fast charging. ASUS offers various software features like “Gaming Mode” for better resource management and blocking notifications for a seamless gaming experience.

For cameras, the ROG 3 has a 64MP primary camera with IMX 686 sensor and f/1.9 lens, a secondary 13MP ultrawide camera, and a 5MP macro shooter. It can record videos up to 4K 60fps and slow-motion videos at 1080p 240fps. The device is 4G LTE and has support for Dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, in-display fingerprint scanner, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.