  • 7 October, 2020

ASUS ROG Phone 3 has been available in the Indian market since August in the 8GB + 128GB variant. Last month, ASUS had made available the 12GB + 265GB variant for Rs. 57,999 and today, they have launched the 12GB + 128GB at Rs. 52,999/- in India. This variant will be sold on Flipkart starting from 16th October, during the Big Billion Days Sale.

Flipkart provides No-Cost EMI for 3, 6, and 9 months on Bajaj Finserv, Credit and Debit Cards, Flipkart Cardless Credit, and select cards additionally. Buyers can also avail Instant Discount on purchasing the ASUS ROG 3 during Big Billion Days using SBI Credit and Debit Cards.

ASUS ROG 3 Specifications

The gaming-centric ASUS ROG 3 has the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ chipset and comes with 8GB of RAM. It has a 6.59-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a touch sampling rate of 270Hz. The screen is protected by Gorilla Glass 6. The display is 10bit HDR certified and has a high contrast ratio of 10000:1.

ASUS ROG 3 has a very efficient copper-based liquid-cooling system for extended gaming sessions. It has 2 different USB Type-C ports, on towards its sides making it easier to charge while playing games. The device is powered by a 6000mAh battery and has support for 30W fast charging. ASUS offers various software features like “Gaming Mode” for better resource management and blocking notifications for a seamless gaming experience.

For cameras, the ROG 3 has a 64MP primary camera with IMX 686 sensor and f/1.9 lens, a  secondary 13MP ultrawide camera, and a 5MP macro shooter. It can record videos up to 4K 60fps and slow-motion videos at 1080p 240fps. The device is 4G LTE and has support for Dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, in-display fingerprint scanner, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Share:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Infinix Hot 10 launched in India with Helio G70, 5200mAh battery, 18W charging

POCO C3 launched in India with 6.5-inch display and 5000mAh battery, Prices start at Rs. 7499

Related Posts

New Amazon Echo and Echo Dot

Amazon launches 4th Gen Echo, Echo Dot And Echo Dot with Clock in India

By  
Amazon Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick Lite

Amazon Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick Lite with HDR Streaming launched in India

By  
Honor 20i review

Honor 20i Review – Capable, yet not the first choice

By  
Honor Band 5

Honor Band 5 Review – The best alternative to the Mi Band 4

By  