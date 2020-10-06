The POCO C3 has been officially launched in India. The device has a 6.53-inch display with a waterdrop notch and has triple rear cameras. It is powered by a 5000mAh battery. This is the most affordable device by POCO to date, expanding its line of devices from premium to the budget segment.

POCO C3 Pricing and Availability

The POCO C3 is priced at Rs. 7499 for the 3GB + 32GB variant and the 4GB + 64GB variant is priced at Rs. 8499. The device comes in three colors – Arctic Blue, Lime Green, and Matte Black. The POCO C3 will be exclusively sold on Flipkart starting from October 16th during the Big Billion Days Sale. We are not sure if Flipkart will offer any discounts with certain cards during the sale for the POCO C3.

POCO C3 Specifications

The POCO C3 has a 6.53-inch HD+ LCD panel display and runs on MIUI 11 based on Android 10. It has a resolution of 1600 x 720 with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a waterdrop notch that houses the selfie camera. The device is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 chipset clocked at 2.3GHz with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. It comes with 3 and 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM with 32 and 64GB of eMMC 5.1 storage.

The POCO C3 has a triple camera setup to its back. It has a 13MP primary camera with an f/2.2 lens, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor with a single LED flash. The rear camera can record videos at 1080p30fps with Time-Lapse and Slow-Motion videos at 720p. The selfie camera is a 5MP shooter with an f/2.2 lens. The camera app offers Portrait Mode, Night Mode, and a few filters as well.

The POCO C3 is powered by a 5000mAh battery and supports 10W charging. The device does not have a fingerprint scanner but supports AI Facial Unlock. Connectivity options on the POCO C3 include 4G LTE, VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, and more. The device has a Micro-USB port for charging and comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack.