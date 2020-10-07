Samsung has launched the Galaxy S20 FE (Fan Edition) in India after it was announced last month. The device has a 6.5-inch Infinity-O display which is an AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner. It comes with a triple rear camera setup with an Exynos chipset. The highlight of this device is its support for 30X Hybrid Zoom along with IP68 certification.

Pricing and Availability of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

The Galaxy S20 FE is priced at Rs. 49,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. The device will be available in Cloud Red, Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Navy, and Cloud White colors. It will be sold on Samsung.com, Amazon.in and select retail stores starting October 16th with pre-orders starting from 9th October. Customers who pre-order the Galaxy S20 FE can avail special benefits worth Rs. 8000, including Samsung e-store benefits worth Rs. 4000 and an Upgrade Bonus of Rs. 3000 or cashback up to Rs. 4000 through HDFC Bank cards.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Fe has a 6.5-inch FullHD+ display and runs on OneUI based on Android 10. Samsung calls this an Infinity-O Display, the panel itself is Super AMOLED and has a refresh rate of 120Hz. It has a hole-punch setup for the selfie camera aligned in the top-center. The device is powered by the Exynos 990 SoC with ARM Mali G77MP11 GPU coupled with 8Gb of LPDDR4X RAM. It has 128GB storage on-board which can be expanded using the hybrid micro-SD card slot.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has a triple camera setup to its back. The primary camera is a 12MP shooter with f/1.8 lens and supports IOS, the secondary camera is an 8MP Telephoto lens with 3X Optical Zoom, and also has support for OIS and PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus). The telephoto lens provides a 30X digital zoom. The third camera is a 12MP ultra-wide sensor with a FOV of 123° and an f/2.2 lens. The selfie camera is placed in the center of the hole-punch display and is a 32MP camera with an f/2.0 lens.

The device has a 4500mAh battery with support for 25W Fast Charging. The galaxy S20 FE is IP68 Dust and Water Resistant and comes with Stereo Speakers which are tuned by AKG. It has a USB Type-C port for charging but the 3.5mm headphone is absent. Connectivity options on the Galaxy S20 FE include 4G LTE< Dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and NFC. The device has all necessary sensors like an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, and a compass sensor. The in-display fingerprint scanner is an Optical Scanner for which Samsung claims a high accuracy rate. The device weighs 190 grams and has an overall footprint of 74.5 x 159.8 x 8.4mm.