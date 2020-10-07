Bose, the audio giant known for its quality acoustics has launched three new products in India, the Bose QC Earbuds, Bose Sport Earbuds, and the Bose Frames Sunglasses. All of these products are available in a wide range of colors and designs. Bose has made an interesting move by using TPE (Thermoplastic Elastomer) in their Frames Sunglasses which is the first time for them.

Bose QC and Sport Earbuds, Frames Sunglasses – Price and Availability

The Bose QC Earbuds are priced at Rs. 26,990, The Bose Sport Earbuds are priced at Rs. 17,990 and the Frames Sunglasses are priced at Rs. 21,900. All of the products will be available for sale on Amazon.in starting 13th October.

Bose QC Earbuds

The Bose Quiet Comfort Earbuds have Active Noise Cancellation which the buds can do with its proprietary chip that uses inputs from multiple microphones and uses smart algorithms to cancel out the noise. They offer a battery life of 6 hours on a single charge, and when combined with the charging case, provide an 18-hour battery life. They are available in two colors – Black and White and are priced at Rs. 26,990/-

Bose Sport Earbuds

The Bose Sport Earbuds are IPX4 certified making them splash-proof. This will help in scenarios like working out where sweat becomes a problem at times. The earbuds have the StayHear Max tips that stay fir in the ears making them a perfect workout choice. It has a volume optimized equalizer with an internal high-efficiency driver. The Bose Sport Earbuds can last up to 5 hours on a single charge, which can be extended to 10 hours with the charging case. They are available in three colors – Black, White, and Blue and are priced at Rs. 17,990/-

Bose Frames Sunglasses

The Bose Frames Sunglasses feature a sporty design on the Frames Tempo Sport, with two other normal designs available namely Frames Tenor and Soprano. The Frames Tempo Sport has TPE (Thermoplastic Elastomer) made ear tips with a 22mm full-range driver in each. They have a rated battery life of 8 hours.

The Frames Tenor and Soprano are shaped more like regular square-shaped shades with a resemblance to the cat-eye design. These have 16mm drivers inside them and Bose claims to have a good bass response in these. The battery life of these frames can last up to 5.5 hours as per the company. All the sunglasses are priced at Rs. 21,900 each. The lens of these sunglasses are interchangeable and cost Rs. 2990 for the Frames Tempo Sport and Rs. 1990 for the Tenor and Soprano Frames.