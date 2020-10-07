Vivo has confirmed the launch of Vivo V20, a new device in its mid-range segment. We have substantial details regarding the specifications of the upcoming device which we heard from the brand itself, and Flipkart Teasers. The Vivo V20 will have a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with triple rear cameras and a 4000mAh battery.

Vivo V20 Pricing and Availability

The exact pricing of the Vivo V20 is not yet known. The device will available in three colors – Sunset Melody, Midnight Jazz, and Moonlight Sonata. It will be sold on Flipkart and is all set to launch on October 13th.

Vivo V20 Specifications

The Vivo V20 will have a 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display and will run on Colour OS 11 based on Android 11. The device will be powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset with Kryo 465 cores clocked at 2.3 GHz. The device will come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage with a dedicated micro-SD slot for expansion up to 1TB.

The Vivo V20 will have triple rear cameras, a primary 64MP camera with f/1.9 lens, an 8MP wide-angle camera with f/2.2 lens, and a 2MP monochrome camera with f/2.4 lens. The selfie camera is housed by the waterdrop notch in the display which is a 44MP shooter with an f/2.0 lens.

The device will run on a 400mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. The device will have a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Connectivity options are 4G LTW, VoLTE and VoWiFi, WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, and more. The device will weigh around 170 grams with an overall footprint of 161.3×74.2x 7.38mm.

The Vivo 20 is all set to launch on 13 October, we are not sure if Vivo will host an online event for the same or not. The device will be sold on Flipkart. We will keep you updated with the exact pricing after the official launch, so stay tuned!