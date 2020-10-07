Nokia has entered the TV market in India with Flipkart by launching 6 new Smart TVs starting from 32-inch to 65-inches. All of these TVs feature a diamond-cut bezel design and come with a MaxBrite display for vibrant colors. The display panels being used on these TVs are LCD panels with LED backlighting. The Sound System on these TVs is powered by the Japanese brand Onkyo ranging from 39W speakers to 15W tweeters, varying on the model of the TV.

Nokia Smart TV – Pricing and Availability

Nokia has 6 different models of its Smart TV lineup. The pricing for the new Nokia Smart TVs is as follows –

Price List for New Nokia Smart TVs Nokia Smart TV Model Pricing Nokia 32-inch HD TV Rs. 12,999 Nokia 43-inch Full HD TV Rs. 22,999 Nokia 43-inch 4K TV Rs. 28,999 Nokia 50-inch 4K TV Rs. 33,999 Nokia 55-inch 4K TV Rs. 39,999 Nokia 65-inch 4K TV Rs. 59,999

All of Nokia Smart TVs will be exclusively available on Flipkart starting from October 15th. All Nokia Smart TVs come with a 1-year Brand Warranty.

Nokia 32-inch HD / 43-inch Full HD Smart TV specifications

The Nokia Smart Tv 32-inch and 43-inch share the same specifications apart from the resolution. The 32-inch model has an HD display with a resolution of 1366×768. The 43-inch model has a Full HD display with a resolution of 1920×1080. Both display panels offer a 178-degree viewing angle with a peak brightness of 325 nits. They have support for Micro-Dimming with a 3000:1 static contrast ratio.

Both models are powered by a quad-core processor based on ARM Cortex-A53 cores with Mali 470 MP4 GPU, coupled with 1.5GB of RAM. The onboard storage capacity is 8GB. These models run on Android TV 9.0 interface with support for Streaming Services like Netflix, Disney+Hotstar, Amazon Prime, Zee5, and more. Additionally, they also have built-in Chromecast for casting functionality.

The 32-inch and 43-inch models have a 39W speaker setup which includes 24W QuatroX speakers with 15W tweeters, powered by Onkyo. The speakers have support for Dolby Atmos for amazing stereo audio. Connectivity options include WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB 2.0 ports, and 2 Ethernet ports as well.

The 32-inch HD Nokia Smart Tv is priced at Rs. 12,999 and the 43-inch Full HD Nokia Smart TV is priced at Rs. 22,999.

Nokia 43-inch 4K Smart TV specifications

The 43-inch 4K model has a 4K display with a resolution of 3840×2160. It offers a 178-degree viewing angle with a peak brightness of 350 nits and a static contrast ratio of 3000:1 and Micro-Dimming. It is a MaxBrite panel, similar to the larger sized models in this lineup.

This model is powered by a quad-core processor with ARM Cortex-A55 cores and mail 740 MP4 GPU. It has 2GB of RAM and comes with 16GB of storage. This TV also runs on Android TV 9.0 with support for various streaming services and a built-in Chromecast.

The speakers consist of again a 39W setup with 42W QuatroX speakers and 15W tweeters powered by Onkyo. These are Dolby Atmos supported. The TV has WiFi, Bluetooth, 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB 2.0 ports, and a single ethernet port. The Nokia 43-inch 4K Smart TV is priced at Rs. 28,999/-

Nokia 50 / 55 / 65-inch 4K Smart TV specifications

The 50,55 and 65-inch models of the Nokia Smart TV lineup share the same internals and differ only in screen size and brightness. They have a 4K MaxBrite display panel with a static contrast of 5000:1 and Micro Dimming. The peak brightness levels for the TVs are 380 nits for the 50-inch variant, 420 nits for 55-inch, and 450 nits for the 65-inch model.

These are powered by a quad-core processor based on ARM Cortex-A55 cores and Mali 470 MP4 GPU with 2GB of RAM and 16GB storage. The user interface is Android TV 9.0 with support for all streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and more. They also have built-in Chromecast for added functionality in casting.

The speaker setup on these TVs is a 48W module that has 30W QuatroX speakers and 18W tweeters, powered by Onyo. Dolby Atmos is supported on all models. Connectivity options include WiFi, Bluetooth, 3 HDMI ports, 2USB 2.0 ports, and an Ethernet port.

The 50-inch Nokia Smart 4K TV is priced at Rs. 33,999, the 55-inch 4K model is priced at Rs. 39,999 and the top 65-inch model is priced at 59,999