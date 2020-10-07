  • 7 October, 2020

Realme had its AIOT Launch Event today, where they announce various new products. The Realme 7i has been launched in the event along with a special Sunkissed Leather edition of the existing Realme 7 Pro. The Realme 7i comes with a quad-camera setup and a 5000mAh battery with a 6.5-inch HD+ display. The Sunkissed Leather Edition of the Realme 7 Pro has the same specifications as the regular Realme 7 Pro.

Realme 7i Price and Availability

The Realme 7i is priced at Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant and Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB + 128GB variant. The device will be available in two colors – Fusion Green and Fusion Blue. The Realme 7i will be sold on Flipkart, Realme.com along with select Retail Stores offline starting from 16th October midnight. Flipkart will offer a 10% instant discount on SBI Debit and Credit Cards during the Big Billion Days Sale, as a limited time offer.

Realme 7 Pro Sunkissed Leather Edition Pricing and Availability

The Realme 7 Pro Sunkissed Leather edition is priced at Rs. 19,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant and Rs. 21,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. It will be available on Flipkart, Realme.com, and select Retail Stores from October 16th, midnight. This variant also gets a 10% instant discount on SBI Debit and Credit cards during the Big Billion Days Sale on Flipkart as a limited time offer.

Realme 7i Specifications

Realme 7i

The Realme 7i has a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD panel display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The device runs on Realme UI 1.0 based on Android 10. It is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 662 chipset clocked at 2GHz coupled with 4GB of RAM. The device offers 64GB and 128GB storage options which can be expanded with a dedicated micro-SD card slot.

The Realme 7i has a quad-camera setup to its back. the primary camera is 64MP with an f/1.8 lens, the secondary camera is 8MP with an f/2.2 lens, a third 2MP camera with an f/2.4 lens, and a fourth 2MP camera with an f/2.4 lens. The camera can shoot videos at 1080p. The selfie camera is housed in the hole-punch display and is a 16MP shooter with an f/2.1 lens.

The Realme 7i has a 5000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. The device has a USB Type-C port for charging and comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack. Connectivity options on the Realme 7i include 4G LTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, and GPS. The device has basic sensors like an ambient light sensor, accelerometer, and a gyroscope. The device weighs around 188 grams and has an overall footprint of 164.10 x 75.50 x 8.50mm.

Realme 7 Pro Sun Kissed Leather Specifications

The Realme 7 Pro Sunkissed Leather edition has a new leather finish and comes with a split-color design. The device gives a different and refreshing in-hand feel as compared to the regular Realme 7 Pro. Realme has used vegan micro-grain leather for this finish. As far as specifications are concerned, the Sunkissed Leather edition of the Realme 7 Pro has the same specs from the normal variant.

It is powered by Qualcomm 720G chipset and comes with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. The device has a quad-camera setup to its back with a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP wide-angle camera, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor with a 32MP selfie camera as well. The device is powered by a 4500mAh battery and supports 65W fast charging from the USB Type-C port. It is priced at Rs. 19,999 for 6GB + 128GB variant and Rs. 21,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant and will be sold on Flipkart and Realme.com.

Tags:, ,
Share:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Nokia launches 6 New Smart TVs in India from 32-inch to 65-inch, starting at Rs. 12999

Related Posts

New Amazon Echo and Echo Dot

Amazon launches 4th Gen Echo, Echo Dot And Echo Dot with Clock in India

By  
Amazon Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick Lite

Amazon Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick Lite with HDR Streaming launched in India

By  
Honor 20i review

Honor 20i Review – Capable, yet not the first choice

By  
Honor Band 5

Honor Band 5 Review – The best alternative to the Mi Band 4

By  