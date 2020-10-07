Realme had its AIOT Launch Event today, where they announce various new products. The Realme 7i has been launched in the event along with a special Sunkissed Leather edition of the existing Realme 7 Pro. The Realme 7i comes with a quad-camera setup and a 5000mAh battery with a 6.5-inch HD+ display. The Sunkissed Leather Edition of the Realme 7 Pro has the same specifications as the regular Realme 7 Pro.

Realme 7i Price and Availability

The Realme 7i is priced at Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant and Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB + 128GB variant. The device will be available in two colors – Fusion Green and Fusion Blue. The Realme 7i will be sold on Flipkart, Realme.com along with select Retail Stores offline starting from 16th October midnight. Flipkart will offer a 10% instant discount on SBI Debit and Credit Cards during the Big Billion Days Sale, as a limited time offer.

Realme 7 Pro Sunkissed Leather Edition Pricing and Availability

The Realme 7 Pro Sunkissed Leather edition is priced at Rs. 19,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant and Rs. 21,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. It will be available on Flipkart, Realme.com, and select Retail Stores from October 16th, midnight. This variant also gets a 10% instant discount on SBI Debit and Credit cards during the Big Billion Days Sale on Flipkart as a limited time offer.

Realme 7i Specifications

The Realme 7i has a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD panel display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The device runs on Realme UI 1.0 based on Android 10. It is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 662 chipset clocked at 2GHz coupled with 4GB of RAM. The device offers 64GB and 128GB storage options which can be expanded with a dedicated micro-SD card slot.

The Realme 7i has a quad-camera setup to its back. the primary camera is 64MP with an f/1.8 lens, the secondary camera is 8MP with an f/2.2 lens, a third 2MP camera with an f/2.4 lens, and a fourth 2MP camera with an f/2.4 lens. The camera can shoot videos at 1080p. The selfie camera is housed in the hole-punch display and is a 16MP shooter with an f/2.1 lens.

The Realme 7i has a 5000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. The device has a USB Type-C port for charging and comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack. Connectivity options on the Realme 7i include 4G LTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, and GPS. The device has basic sensors like an ambient light sensor, accelerometer, and a gyroscope. The device weighs around 188 grams and has an overall footprint of 164.10 x 75.50 x 8.50mm.

Realme 7 Pro Sun Kissed Leather Specifications

The Realme 7 Pro Sunkissed Leather edition has a new leather finish and comes with a split-color design. The device gives a different and refreshing in-hand feel as compared to the regular Realme 7 Pro. Realme has used vegan micro-grain leather for this finish. As far as specifications are concerned, the Sunkissed Leather edition of the Realme 7 Pro has the same specs from the normal variant.

It is powered by Qualcomm 720G chipset and comes with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. The device has a quad-camera setup to its back with a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP wide-angle camera, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor with a 32MP selfie camera as well. The device is powered by a 4500mAh battery and supports 65W fast charging from the USB Type-C port. It is priced at Rs. 19,999 for 6GB + 128GB variant and Rs. 21,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant and will be sold on Flipkart and Realme.com.