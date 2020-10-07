Realme has launched its new smart 4K SLED TV in India along with a 100W Soundbar. The Realme Smart SLED 4K is the world’s first TV to use the SLED technology which is co-developed by Realme and John Rooymans, Chief Scientist of SPD Technology (Spectral Power Distribution). The TV will be available in a 55-inch model and has support for Dolby Audio. The Realme Soundbar features a 40W Bass Boost Subwoofer and supports the 2.1 Surround Sound Channel.

Realme Smart SLED 4K TV and Soundbar – Pricing and Availability

The Realme Smart SLED 4K TV is priced at Rs. 42,999 and the Realme Soundbar is priced at Rs. 6999. Both products will available for purchase on Flipkart, Amazon.in, Realme.com, and select retail stores starting from 16th October midnight. The Realme Smart 4K SLED TV will be sold at Rs, 39,999 as an introductory discount on Flipkart during the Billion Days Sale. Realme or Flipkart do not mention about any discount on the Realme Soundbar.

Realme Smart 4K SLED TV specifications

The new Realme Smart TV has a 4K SLED panel and is the first-ever TV to use this SLED technology which is co-developed by Realme and John Rooymans, Chief Scientist of SPD Technology (Spectral Power Distribution). The TV has a 55-inch screen with a premium bezel-less design and the panel a 108 percent coverage of the NTSC color gamut. The Realme Smart 4K TV has RGB backlighting, which is later turned into White, to deliver a balanced color distribution between Red, Blue, and Green. This is to ensure that there are fewer harmful effects of Blue-Light for the viewer. The panel is also UV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certified to reduce strain on the eyes caused by the sharp blue-light. It also has Chroma Boost Picture Engine and has 24W speakers with support for Dolby Atmos.

The Realme Smart 4K SLED TV is powered by a quad-core 64bit MediaTek processor. The TV runs on Android 9.0 and has support for various streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+Hotstar, and more. It also has several connectivity options like Wifi, Bluetooth, and multiple HDMI and USB ports. The TV comes with an All In One remote with shortcut buttons for certain streaming services. The TV is priced at Rs. 42,999 but will be available at an introductory price of Rs. 39,999 on Flipkart during the Big Billion Days Sale.

Realme Soundbar Specifications

The Realme Soundbar is a 100W speaker that consists of a 40W Bass Boosting Sub Woofer with 60W Full Range speakers. It has multiple connectivity ports like USB and 3.5mm headphone jacks for seamless I/O. Realme says that the Soundbar increases the realme TV’s volume by 200% when paired with it and provides a great acoustic experience. The Soundbar has support for the 2.1 Surround Sound channel as well. It is priced at Rs. 6999 and will be sold on Flipkart, Amazon, and Realme.com