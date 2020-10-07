Realme has launched two new products in their audio segment, the Realme Buds Wireless Pro and the Realme Buds Air Pro. Both devices are wireless and use Bluetooth for audio transmission. The Realme Buds Wireless has a neck-band, and the Realme Buds Air Pro are two separate Earbuds that come with a charging case. Both the Buds Wireless Pro and Buds Air Pro have Active Noise Cancellation up to 35dB.

Realme Buds Wireless Pro and Buds Air Pro – Price and Availability

The Realme Buds Wireless Pro is priced at Rs. 3,999 and is available in two colors – Party Yellow and Disco Green. The Realme Buds Air Pro is priced at Rs. 4,999 and offer two colors – Rock Black and Soul White. The Realme Buds Wireless Pro will be available for sale on Amazon and Realme.com and will sell at Rs. 2,999 as a Festive Sale Offer for a limited time. The Realme Buds Air Pro will be sold on Flipkart and Realme.com and under Festive Sale Offer, it will be available for Rs. 4499 for a limited time.

Realme Buds Wireless Pro Specifications

The Realme Buds Wireless Pro comes with 13.6mm bass boost drivers with Sony LDAC High-Res Audio. They offer a low latency of 119ms with a gaming mode as well. The Buds Wireless Pro can also be used for answering calls. It has Active Noise cancellation of up to 32dB. The ear tips are magnetic and stick to each other magnetically which also turns the power off, taking them apart switches it on instantly. It has a very light 33-gram body weight and offers two colors – Disco Green and Party Yellow. These are priced at Rs. 3,999 but will be available at Rs. 2999 as Festive Season Offer for a limited time.

Realme Buds Air Pro Specifications

The Realme Buds Air Pro is TWS (Truly Wireless) and features Realme’s customized S1 high-performance noise cancellation chip for advanced noise cancellation up to 35db while consuming minimal power. It has 10mm bass boosting drivers and has dual-mic ANC. The Buds Air Pro uses Realme’s latest developed algorithms for noise cancellation. It offers a battery life of 20 hours with ANC enabled. There’s also a gaming mode for a very low 94ms latency mode as well. The Buds Air Pro has support for Google Fast Pair for instant pairing and has a light weight of 48 grams. These are available in Rock Black and Soul White colors and are priced at Rs. 4999, but will be available for Rs. 4499 as a Festive Season Offer for a limited time.