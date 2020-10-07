Realme in its AIOT event today launched a completely new range of products. These include the Realme 360° Smart Cam, Smart Plug, Selfie Tripod, Realme Powerbank 2, and the N1 Sonic electric toothbrush. Realme CEO Madhav Sheth in the AIOT launch event said, Realme aims to bring the best tech-lifestyle experience for Indian consumers and the introduction of a multifaceted, vast range of AIOT products re-affirms our commitment. We are driven by our ambition to bring best-in-class technology to create smart, free, trendsetting, and connected lifestyles for every Indian and our new addition of the smart home products reflects the same ethos.

Realme’s New AIOT product range – Price and Availability

The Realme 360° Smart Cam is priced at Rs. 2999, Realme Smart Plug costs Rs. 799, realme Powerbank 2 is priced at Rs. 1599, the N1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush costs Rs. 799 and the Selfie Tripod is priced at Rs. 1199. The 360° Smart Cam will be available for Rs. 2599 as a Festive Season Offer for a limited time. All of the above-mentioned products will be available for sale on Flipkart and Realme.com except the Selfie Tripod which can be purchased from Amazon.in and Realme.com.

Realme 360° Smart Cam Specifications

The Realme 360° Smart Cam is capable of recording videos at 1080p and has 3D noise cancellation algorithms for better video quality. The camera sits on a mechanical gimbal that provides 360-degree omnidirectional rotation. Realme says that this camera has no potential blind spots. The Smart Cam also supports infrared Night Vision with AI motion detection. The Smart Camera provides real-time alerts for any unusual or suspected activities. It supports Micro-SD cards up to 128GB. The Realme 360° Smart Cam is priced at Rs. 2999 and will be available for Rs. 2599 as a Festive Season Offer for a short time.

Realme N1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush Details

The Realme N1 sonic electric toothbrush has a powerful motor capable of 20,000rpm (revolutions per minute). The bristles are from Dupont which are 99.99% antibacterial. The toothbrush runs on an 800mAh battery and lasts up to 130 days on a single charge. Realme says that its N1 Sonic Electric toothbrush provides very efficient cleaning preventing bacterial and plague growth, The toothbrush has three modes – Soft Mode, Clean Mode, and Polish Mode which can set as per the users’ comfort. The Realme N1 sonic electric toothbrush is available in two colors – Blue and White with a price tag of Rs. 799 and can be purchased from Flipkart and Realme.com starting 16th October midnight.

Realme Smart Plug Details

The Realme Smart Plug is WiFi-enabled and can automate any home-appliance. Users can control the plug using Realme Link, Google Assistant, and Amazon Alexa. The Realme Smart Plug has stringent security standards. It is engineered from Flame-Resistant materials that can withstand temperatures of 750 degree-Celsius. The plug works on input voltages ranging from 90V-260V and provides thunder surge protection of 2000V. The Realme Smart Plus is priced at Rs. 799 and can be purchased from Flipkart and Realme.com.

Realme Selfie Tripod

The Realme Selfie Tripod is Bluetooth 5.1 enabled and can operate at distances over 10 meters. It comes with a detachable button and a 60cm extendable rod with a folding tripod. The mount can rotate 360 degrees. The Realme Selfie Tripod is priced at Rs. 1199 and is sold on Amazon.in and Realme.com

Realme Powerbank 2 with 20,000mAh capacity

The Realme Powerbank 2 has lithium polymer batteries with a capacity of 20,000mAh. It supports two-way 18W fast charging. It has three output ports – 2 USB-A ports and one USB Type-C port which can charge 3 different devices at 18W at the same time. It has 14-layer circuit protection and features a low-power mode for AIOT devices. It is priced at Rs. 1599 and is available in Black and Yellow colors. The Realme Powerbank 2 can be purchased from Flipkart and Realme.com.