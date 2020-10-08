The POCO X3 and the Realme 7 both are very good competitors in the mid-range segment. Both of the smartphones have a quad-camera setup to its back with large 6-inch displays and powerful processors. But, how exactly do they both differ? Finding out the same, here’s a comparison between the POCO X3 and the Realme 7.

Design

The POCO X3 has a polycarbonate back panel with multiple layers of textures under it providing a color hue effect. It has an aluminum frame that runs throughout the sides of the phone. The back panel has a slight curve while it blends into the aluminum frame making it easier to hold in hand.

The Realme 7 also has a plastic back panel but comes with a split-glass type design that creates attractive effects when you shine it through light. The device has a flat back with minimal curves and the frame is again made of plastic, unlike the metal on the POCO X3.

The POCO X3 weighs around 225 grams making it a bit heavier than the Realme 7 which weighs around 196 grams. Both devices have a similar overall footprint with no major differences in size.

Display

The Poco X3 has a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display which is an LCD panel. It has a refresh rate of 120Hz at a resolution of 2400 x 1080 with an aspect ratio of 20:9. The display is HDR10 certified and has a screen-to-body ratio of 84.6% The POCO X3 has Gorilla Glass 5 for protection. The Realme 7 has a 6.5-inch display, also an LCD panel, protected by Gorilla Glass 3. It has a resolution of 2400 x 1080 with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a refresh rate of 90Hz. Realme 7 has a screen-to-body ratio of 90.5% which is higher than the Poco X3. Both the devices have hole-punch displays that house the front camera.

Processor and Variants

The POCO X3 is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC with Kryo 470 cores clocked up to 2.3GHz. It has an Adrena 618 GPU. Realme 7 has the MediaTek Helio G95 chipset which is an octa-core processor. It has ARM Cortex-A76 cores clocked up to 2.05GHz with a Mali G76 MC4 GPU. The POCO X3 has a base variant of 6GB + 64GB, and comes in 6GB +128GB and 8GB + 128GB variants as well. The Realme 7 has two storage options, 6GB + 64Gb and 8GB + 128GB. The POCO X3 has a hybrid-slot for micro-SD card extension whereas the Realme 7 has a dedicated micro-SD slot.

User Interface

The POCO X3 runs on MIUI 11 based on Android 10 out of the box. MIUI offers a lot of customizable options like Second Space, App Locker, QR-Code WiFi sharing, Themes Support, and more. There are a few bloat apps that come pre-installed but can be easily deleted. The interface itself is fast and responsive and POCO has said that it will update the device to MIUI 12 based on Android 11 soon. The Realme 7 runs on Realme UI 1.0 based on Android 10. Realme in its official timeline states that Realme 7 will be updated to Realme UI 2.0 around December. Realme UI also offers a plethora of customization options like Themes, System-wide Dark Mode, App Cloning and App Lock, and more. You can refer to our article where we mention 5 major differences between Realme UI 1.0 and Realme UI 2.0. The Realme UI again is responsive and has a good reputation in terms of day-to-day performance.

Cameras

The POCO X3 has a quad-camera setup with dual-LED flash to its back. It has a primary 64 MP camera that has the Sony IMX 682 sensor with an f/1.9 lens, a 13 MP ultra-wide camera with an f/2.2 lens, a 2 MP macro f/2.4 lens with a 2 MP depth sensor of f/2.4 lens. The selfie camera is a 20MP shooter with an f/2.2 lens, which is placed in the hole-punch display. The rear camera can record videos at 1080p 30fps, 1080p 60fps and 4K 30fps. The front camera records videos at 1080p 30fps. The MIUI camera app offers features like Portrait Mode, Night Mode, Slow-Motion Videos, and more.

The Realme 7 also has a quad-camera rear setup, very similar to that of the POCO X3. A primary 64 MP Sony IMX 682 camera with f/1.8 lens, an 8 MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.3 lens, a 2 MP macro f/2.4 lens with a 2 MP depth sensor of f/2.4 lens is the camera setup on the device. The selfie camera is housed by the hole-punch display and is a 16MP wide shooter with an f/2.5 lens. The rear camera can shoot videos at 1080p 30fps, 1080p 60fps and 4K 30fps. The selfie camera videos are capped at 1080p 30fps. The camera app also offers features like Face Filters, Night Mode, Portrait Mode, TimeLapse, and Slow Motion videos.

Battery and Fast Charging

The POCO X3 is powered by a 5160mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. The company says that the device can be fully charged from 0-100% in 65 minutes. The Realme 7 has a 5000mAh battery with support for 30W DART fast charging. The Realme 7 can do 0-100% in 75 minutes. Both devices get their respective fast chargers in the box itself and have a USB Type-C port for charging.

Additional Features

The POCO X3 has stereo speakers, where the earpiece acts as the secondary speaker, which is something the Realme 7 doesn’t have. Borth the devices have support for NavIC – India’s Independent GPS Navigation System. The POCO X3 and the Realme 7 have side-mounted fingerprint scanners in common.

Pricing and Availability

The POCO X3 is priced at Rs. 16,999 for 6GB + 64GB variant, Rs. 18,499 for the 6GB + 128GB and Rs. 19,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. It is available in 2 colors – Shadow Grey and Cobalt Blue. The device is sold exclusively on Flipkart.

The Realme 7 is priced at Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB + 64GB variant and Rs. 16,999 for the 8GB + 128Gb variant. It is available in Mist Blue and Mist White colors and can be purchased from Flipkart.