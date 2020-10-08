The POCO X3 is a very good device in the mid-range segment with strong specifications to offer at a reasonable price. It competes against the likes of the Realme 7, Realme 7 Pro, and even a few devices from its parent brand Xiaomi too. We recently compared the POCO X3 with the Realme 7, but how does it fare against its elder brother – The Realme 7 Pro? Let’s have a look, at our comparison of the POCO X3 with the Realme 7 Pro.

Design

The POCO X3 has a polycarbonate back panel with multiple layers of textures under it providing a color hue effect. It has an aluminum frame that runs throughout the sides of the phone. The back panel has a slight curve while it blends into the aluminum frame making it easier to hold in hand. The Realme 7 Pro also has a plastic back panel but has a matte finish and comes with a split-glass design.

The device has curves towards the edges of the back panel making it easier to hold in hand. The frame of the Realme 7 Pro is made from plastic, as compared to the metallic frame on the POCO X3. The Realme 7 Pro weighs 182 grams making it lighter than its younger sibling and the POCO X3 as well since the POCO X3 weighs 215 grams. Although there’s a weight difference between the two, the overall footprint of both the devices is very similar.

Display

The Poco X3 has a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display which is an LCD panel. It has a refresh rate of 120Hz at a resolution of 2400 x 1080 with an aspect ratio of 20:9. The display is HDR10 certified and has a screen-to-body ratio of 84.6% The POCO X3 has Gorilla Glass 5 for protection. The Realme 7 Pro has a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate. There is no presence of HDR certification.

The display is protected by Gorilla Glass 3. It has a screen-to-body ratio of 90.2% same as its sibling and higher than the X3. Both the devices have hole-punch displays that house the front camera. The Realme 7 Pro surely has a trade-off in refresh rate as compared to the POCO X3 which has double the refresh rate of the Realme 7 Pro, however, the 7 Pro tries to compensate for this with its AMOLED display and vivid colors against the LCD panel on the POCO X3.

Processor, Performance, and Variants

The POCO X3 is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC with Kryo 470 cores clocked up to 2.3GHz. It has an Adreno 618 GPU. The Realme 7 Pro has the octa-core Snapdragon 720G chipset with ARM Cortex-A76 cores clocked at 2.3GHz. It shares the same Adreno 618 GPU as present on the 732G based POCO X3. The POCO X3 has a base variant of 6GB + 64GB, and comes in 6GB +128GB and 8GB + 128GB variants as well. The Realme 7 Pro has two storage options, 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB.The Realme 7 Pro has a dedicated micro-SD card slot which is a big plus over the hybrid-slot on the POCO X3.

User Interface

The POCO X3 runs on MIUI 11 based on Android 10 out of the box. MIUI offers a lot of customizable options like Second Space, App Locker, QR-Code WiFi sharing, Themes Support, and more. There are a few bloat apps that come pre-installed but can be easily deleted. The interface itself is fast and responsive and POCO has said that it will update the device to MIUI 12 based on Android 11 soon.

The Realme 7 Pro runs on Realme UI 1.0 based on Android 10. Realme has the 7 Pro on its priority list for the Realme UI 2.0 update. As per the official timeline, the Realme 7 Pro will receive the Realme UI 2.0 update by November 2020. Realme UI also offers a plethora of customization options like Themes, System-wide Dark Mode, App Cloning and App Lock, and more. You can refer to our article where we mention 5 major differences between Realme UI 1.0 and Realme UI 2.0. The Realme UI has a good history to perform really well in day-to-day tasks while being responsive.

Cameras

The POCO X3 has a quad-camera setup with dual-LED flash to its back. It has a primary 64 MP camera that has the Sony IMX 682 sensor with an f/1.9 lens, a 13 MP ultra-wide camera with an f/2.2 lens, a 2 MP macro f/2.4 lens with a 2 MP depth sensor of f/2.4 lens. The selfie camera is a 20MP shooter with an f/2.2 lens, which is placed in the hole-punch display. The rear camera can record videos at 1080p 30fps, 1080p 60fps and 4K 30fps. The front camera records videos at 1080p 30fps. The MIUI camera app offers features like Portrait Mode, Night Mode, Slow-Motion Videos, and more.

The Realme 7 Pro also has a quad-camera rear setup, which is almost the same as its sibling and very similar to the POCO X3. It sports a primary 64 MP Sony IMX 682 camera with an f/1.8 lens, an 8 MP ultra-wide camera with an f/2.3 lens, a 2 MP macro f/2.4 lens with a 2 MP depth sensor of f/2.4 lens. The selfie camera is housed by the hole-punch display and is a 32MP wide shooter with an f/2.5 lens. The rear camera can shoot videos at 1080p 30fps, 1080p 60fps, and 4K 30fps. The front camera can shoot videos at 1080p 30fps. The camera app also offers features like Face Filters, Night Mode, Portrait Mode, TimeLapse, and Slow Motion videos.

Battery and Fast Charging

The POCO X3 is powered by a 5160mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. The company says that the device can be fully charged from 0-100% in 65 minutes. The Realme 7 Pro has a 4500mAh with support for 64W SuperDART charging.

The Realme 7 Pro charges to 87% in 30 minutes and does a complete 0-100% in just 45 minutes. The Realme 7 Pro takes a huge lead over the POCO X3 in the battery department as it has a larger battery and even charges faster than the POCO X3. Both the POCO X3 and Realme 7 Pro provide respective fast chargers in the box and have a USB Type-C port for charging.

Additional Features

The POCO X3 has stereo speakers, where the earpiece acts as the secondary speaker,. The Realme 7 Pro does the same, but better as it has support for Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Sound. This makes the stereo sound setup on the Realme 7 Pro take goodie points over the POCO X3 on paper. Both the devices have support for NavIC – India’s Independent GPS Navigation System.

The POCO X3 has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner whereas the Realme 7 Pro has an in-display fingerprint scanner. The scanner on the Realme 7 Pro surely uses newer technology as the LCD screen on the POCO X3 causes the device to miss out on the in-display scanner. The POCO X3 has IP53 certification which makes it splash resistant whereas no water or dust resistance is officially present on the Realme 7 Pro.

Pricing and Availability

The POCO X3 is priced at Rs. 16,999 for 6GB + 64GB variant, Rs. 18,499 for the 6GB + 128GB and Rs. 19,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. It is available in 2 colors – Shadow Grey and Cobalt Blue. The device is sold exclusively on Flipkart.

The Realme 7 Pro is priced at Rs. 19,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant and Rs. 21,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. It is available in Mist Blue and Mist White colors and can be purchased from Flipkart.

The Realme 7 Pro costs more over the POCO X3 by a margin of Rs. 3000 for the base variant. It does try to offer more with its AMOLED display, Dolby Audio, and in-display fingerprint scanner, but again comes with a tradeoff with a lower refresh rate. Both the devices are equally good and it’s hard to declare a clear winner between the two!