Mediatek has announced a new chipset focused on Smart TVs, the MT9602 which is an Ai-enabled chipset capable of handling 4K HDR displays. The chipset features AI-enhancement technologies like AI-PQ and AI-AQ where PQ and AQ stand for Picture Quality and Audio Quality respectively. This new chip also supports HDMI 2.1a along with newer Global HDR codecs.

Mediatek MT9602 Specifications

The Mediatek MT9602 is a quad-core SoC with ARM Cortex-A53 cores. It is equipped with the Mali-G52 MC1 GPU. The chipset as mentioned supports HDMI 2.1a ports, Dolby Atmos, Surround Sound channels, and more. It supports the decoding of AV1 and AVS2 formats as well. The MT6902 can drive multiple HDR standards like Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and BBC HLG.

Motorola-Mediatek Announcement

Mediatek and Motorola both announced that the MT9602 will first feature in a Motorola Smart TV. Reports suggest that the new TVs from Motorola sporting the Mediatek MT9602 will launch in India on 9th October, on Flipkart. Motorola says that the new TVs will run on Android 10 and these will be the first set of TVs in India to he powered by Android 10.

Flipkart has listed some Motorola Smart TVs, which reveal a few specifications about them. The new Smart TVs from Motorola have 4K HDR-enabled displays with a Full HD model as well. These TVs will have Chromecast built-in with support for various streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+Hotstar, and more. These TVs have support for Dolby Vision and HDR 10 and have speakers ranging from 20-30 watts. The new Motorola TVs will be available in sizes from 32-inches to 75-inches.

While announcing the Mediatek MT9602, Mike Change – Corporate Vice President of Smart Home Business Group, Mediatek said that – “Mediatek is the number one chip provider for smart TVs, globally. Our advanced chips and smart TV technologies are designed to deliver incredible experiences by making smart TV the centre of intelligent homes. The launch of Mediatek MT9602 is a testimony of our commitment to ecosystem partners, to bring the latest technologies to the Indian market. I look forward to the upcoming Motorola TVs, powered by the Mediatek MT9602, which is set to redefine user experience.”