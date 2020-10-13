Snokor, the sub-brand of Infinix is the audio-focused division of the brand. the Snokor iRocker Gods are its newer offering of TWS earbuds in India. These earbuds have specially designed fidelity drivers to offer low-latency while gaming and feature an IPX5 rating as well. It also comes with touch controls and the company claims a good battery life on its product.

Snokor iRocker Gods Price and Availability

The Snokor iRocker Gods TWS Earbuds are priced at Rs. 1999 and are available in White color. These will be sold on Flipkart starting from 15th October.

Snokor iRocker Gods Specifications

These earbuds feature a TWS design and come with a case. The earbuds feature 13mm bass boost drivers in the plastic shielded body. These are IPX5 rated making it resistant towards sweat while working out, and even little resistance for tiny water splashes The earbuds support touch gestures that can be used for playing and pausing tracks and can even trigger the default assistant on your device. A triple-tap gesture will enable the gaming mode that offers a 60ms low latency mode.

The Snokor iRocker Gods are powered by an ATS 3015 chip equipped with Bluetooth 5.0 for long-range transmission and low latency. Each earbud is equipped with a 35mAh battery that can last up to 4 hours. The company claims a battery life of 24 hours when combined with the case. These are priced at Rs. 1999 and can be purchased from Flipkart.

At the launch, Kapoor, CEO, Infinix India said,