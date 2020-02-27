Formerly named Miggo, Pictar had earlier launched a smart selfie stick and it did very well when it was put up for crowdfunding, the project was quite successful. Now, the company has come up with the Pictar Smart-Light Selfie Stick.

So, what has changed this time? The smart selfie stick is now getting a smart light added to it. There’s a detachable light that would help in a better light in any condition. The Pictar Smart-Light Selfie Stick has a 6-button control panel on the main arm and each of it has a unique function to add to the experience. The detachable headlight or the smart light has 3 power levels to help get the right amount of light and also save battery in conditions where the light needed is less.

The angle of the light can be adjusted, and the best part is that the light can be set for front and back. Once the selfie stick is connected to the smartphone (Android or iOS), there are several things that can be controlled with the buttons on the control panel. Pressing the Up/Down buttons can help change the angle, and the left buttons of + and – would help change the brightness of the selfie light. The connected selfie stick’s scroll button would help zoom in and out.

While we are not sure about the battery capacity of the selfie stick, the makers tell that you don’t have to charge it before taking about 800 selfies. The selfie light separately has a 250 mAh battery. The three brightness levels alter the battery life of the light, with 30 lumens offering a battery life of 2:15 hours, 60 lumens offering about 1:!5 hours, and 120 lumens offering about 45 minutes of battery life. The Pictar App has about 20 modes to choose from, and there are controls as well for saturation, contrast, and more.

Basic Pack – $85

Basic Pack + Wrist Strap – Rs. $95

Premium Pack = Basic Pack + Wrist Strap + Soft Travel Case – $110

Premium Pack + Tripod – $119

Premium Pack + Tripod + Wide/Macro Lens – $150

2 x Basic Pack – $160

Pro Pack = Premium Pack + Tripod + Wide/Macro Lens + Telephoto Lens – $200

2 x Premium Pack + Tripod + Wide/Macro Lens – $280

The Ultimate Mobile Photography Kit – Premium Pack + Lenses + Pictar Smart Grip + Smart Light + AGUA Smortproof Action Pack – $299

The Pictar Smart-Light Selfie Stick is available on Kickstarter.