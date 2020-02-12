The official confirmation is here, that the Mobile World Congress 2020 event is cancelled, with the Coronavirus scare in mind.

The tweet by Quicktake from Bloomberg says,

JUST IN: The 2020 Mobile World Congress has been canceled by GSMA because of #coronavirus fears. In an emailed statement, John Hoffman, the CEO of GSMA, said the outbreak has made it “impossible” to hold the event #MWC2020

The decision came in following several large exhibitors’ withdrawal from the event to ensure that the employees are safe from the infection that has been spreading into several countries.

Most of the network providers from around the world who have a huge presence every year at the MWC event has been officially withdrawing from the MWC 2020 event, and the smartphone companies as well have been following the suit with LG, HMD Global, and several others announcing their decisions and only a few large brands had stuck with the decision of being present at the event and holding their press conferences.

Official statement from GSMA.

12 February 2020, Barcelona: Since the first edition of Mobile World Congress in Barcelona in 2006, the GSMA has convened the industry, governments, ministers, policymakers, operators and industry leaders across the broader ecosystem.

With due regard to the safe and healthy environment in Barcelona and the host country today, the GSMA has cancelled MWC Barcelona 2020 because the global concern regarding the coronavirus outbreak, travel concern and other circumstances, make it impossible for the GSMA to hold the event.

The Host City Parties respect and understand this decision.

The GSMA and the Host City Parties will continue to be working in unison and supporting each other for MWC Barcelona 2021 and future editions.

Our sympathies at this time are with those affected in China, and all around the world.

At the time of writing this, Coronavirus infection has affected more than 42000 people and there has been over 1000 deaths officially reported and while it had the origin in China, the infection has spread to several countries with the reported cases in about 25 countries.