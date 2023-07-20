The Best Polygon NFT Collections & Communities to check out – 2023 Edition

The Polygon NFT space has been growing in the recent time, ever since the bridging of Y00ts from Solana was announced. There have been a lot of degens from other chains that have been exploring the Polygon NFT ecosystem and there has been a steady growth in the number of users, and the volumes on the leading marketplaces including MagicEden and Opensea.

I have been in the Polygon NFT ecosystem for a few months, even before Y00ts bridging was announced, and I had bought some NFTs including the Polygon Ape Yacht Club because they were priced like nothing and I wanted to see how things were in terms of transactions, and if there are communities in there, but only in 2023, we saw things pumping in Polygon. Here are the recommended Polygon NFT projects to ape into.

Note: The following are the recommendations based on the communities I have been in, and see them working and vibing. There might be some that I missed, you can always comment and let me know if you feel there is a great NFT project on Polygon that I should be knowing about.

My list of favorite Polygon NFT projects

Y00ts

Owlpha

Ring Runners

Gambulls

Drill Club

Pluto Misfits

Brozo

Tribuzz

Rekt Dogs

DinoDash

Galactic Eagle Gang

Polygon Monkeys

Nine

Y00ts

This collection is kind of a no-brainer if you have the budget to get it in your portfolio. Frank and his team of De Labs have proven their worth with a strong community on Solana, and after they had announced the move to Polygon for their Y00ts collection, and to ETH for DeGods, it did create big dents for the Solana ecosystem, but Polygon certainly had seen a rise in the number of users, transactions, and a good flow of liquidity into the NFT ecosystem, only after the Y00ts bridged to the chain.

With Y00ts season 2 coming soon, probably in August 2023, holding a Y00ts could give back something, based on how it has been with DeGods.

Owlpha and its ecosystem under MNFST Labs

Minted at a mere 19 Matic for whitelisted users, Owlpha indeed became one of the most hyped collections on Polygon, and it isn’t because of only the collection itself but also because of the MNFST Labs, the company behind it.

While Manifest Labs has collections on Solana, Ethereum, and Bitcoin as well, their Polygon portfolio has been actively getting attention from all around, and the other collections on Polygon include Galactic Eagle Gang, Ring Runnerz, and Owlpha Core.

They have long-term plans in the gaming sector, including plans for eSports teams too. If you are getting into the MNFST ecosystem, be prepared to be a long-term holder. The latest mint from them is HyperKongz and it has a supply of 3333 and an art that speaks for itself, so that will also be worth looking at.

Pluto Misfits

Called a Flagship Polygon NFT Project, Pluto Misfits is said to be having a team of 35 people, and the project is already very well invested by Polygon Ventures and by the team members of Polygon. While there is a lot that can be said about the Misfits that minted for not that less, the floor went 4x in just within a week after the mint.

Here’s a thread that explains the entire structure and plans of Pluto Misfits and why one has to have this in their collection.

Drill Club

A free mint project, Drill Club picked off and had a great vibe in the community. Mandrill PFPs have a vibrant art, and Drill Club has been pushing the community vibes on social media ever since they minted. The floor never went down to 2-digits from the time they picked up the pace, and in the recent Twitter Spaces, I’ve been seeing them talk about preparing to build some stuff for the holders and for the Polygon ecosystem.

Brozo

One of the most hyped mints on Polygon, with a pre-mint buzz that made everyone want to have one for themselves, Brozo did seem like not be as active after the mint, but the team still keeps on pushing content and updates, and soon, the staking will begin. The focus was initially on the traits too, so I am hoping to see some specific developments around that as well in the near future. The art is very much PFP-able.

Tribuzz

One of the best hand-drawn art for me personally is Tribuzz. It revolves a lot around branding, and the roadmap mentions staking, utility services, etc. but if I am holding my Tribuzz, it is for the art itself. They still have a very unique staking service, and they seem to be developing that as a service for other projects.

Rekt Dogs

An interesting story before they minted, and they ended up minting on Polygon while the initial plan wasn’t that. Rekt Dogs went against the odds due to the art and the vibes they created, and they are offering the staking for the Dogs NFTs so that the $REKT tokens that are rewarded for staking can be used for trait upgrades and changes, and Rekt Dogs is also working with artists around the world to introduce newer traits for the collection.

DinoDash

This was a game building on Polygon, and now it is under the MNFST Labs umbrella as they seemed to have bought a majority of the stake of DinoDash. It’s going to be a PvP racing game where a player puts some tokens on the line and races against friends and random players. The game is still being built, but given that MNFST is involved in gaming, I am betting on this to be good enough when it goes live.

Polygon Monkeys

The Monkeys are a well-made collection that comes along with a plan for building stuff including casino products, and they also will offer revenue sharing from the casino, for those who have their Monkeys staked. The collection was a size of 4444 NFTs and there were some good communities from other chains that entered this community. Polygon Monkeys also launched a Baby Monkeys collection with some cute baby monkeys as a free mint, benefiting the holders of the original collection and also bringing in more holders into the community with the bigger supply at 6969.

Gambulls

Gambulls is a casino product from the founder of Jelly Rascals and Jelly eSports, and the collection was minted at a high mint price of 300 Matic, but given the conviction that holders have for the vision and plans Gambulls has in the longer run, the floor is sitting above the mint price. Gambulls is a fully licensed crypto casino, and while we might want to see something like how Solcasino has been doing for its holders in terms of revenue share, there is not much right now, and it’s a hope to see some good stuff from Carlos.

Nine

I just got one of these NFTs because of how they look, but I heard more about Nine after I bought it and now I feel it’s a good decision. They seem to be doing a collab soon with MNFST Labs and also are going to work with Brix Labs, and this is just the start since Nine is a recently minted project.

Favorite NFT Projects of Polygon Influencers

0xObsessed, one of the active influencers in the Polygon Ecosystem shared the list of projects he is bullish on.

Aavegotchi

Y00ts

Owlpha

Pluto Misfits

Brozo

Drill Club

Rekt Dogs

Normies

Hell Cats

Reddit NFTs (non-PFP)

Trump NFTs (non-PFP)

Metaverse Johnny who is from MagicEden also happily shared the list of projects he liked on Polygon.

MNFST Labs (Owlpha + Ring Runnerz)

Brozo

Drill Club

y00ts

Gambulls

Normies

Polygon Monkeys

Nine

Pluto Misfits

Upcoming: Soul Searchers

The Matic Man is bullish on a bunch of projects including Brozo, and here’s his list.

All of MNFST Labs projects

Gen K.

Brozo

Hell Cats

Pluto Misfits

Rival Bears

Rekt Dogs

Crypto Crew

So, wrapping it up. I’d love to hear from you guys about what projects are your favorites in the Polygon ecosystem.