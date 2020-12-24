Xiaomi had announced the Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P in India around March this year under a crowdfunding program, which started shipping to end-users this month. The wait was a long one but was worth it as the Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P is one of the most affordable vacuum cleaning robots available in the market, and offers great levels of cleaning. Xiaomi saw the demand for the same and has quickly made the Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P available in open sale for everyone now.

Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P – Special Launch Offer

The Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P is priced at Rs. 24,999/- and will be directly available for purchase on Xiaomi’s website and select Mi Home Retail Stores. As an introductory offer, Xiaomi will bundle a Mi Smart Speaker worth Rs. 3,999/- for free in a limited time manner. Users can also opt for EMI based payments at no additional costs for a duration of 3-9 months.

Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P – Details

The Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P comes with LDS (Laser Distance Sensor) navigation system with 12 multi-directional sensors that create a virtual map of your room. The robot then cleans the house by two options – vacuuming and mopping which can be set to automatic mode or manual mode depending on the user. The robot comes with a charging station which can be placed in any corner of the house.

The Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P can be used to map your house using the Mi companion app available on both Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. Once the room is mapped, you can set the robot to automatically clean the house at timely intervals or manually turn it on whenever you feel cleaning is needed. The robot supports the mapping of multiple rooms, and can also be set to vacuum and clean only around the edges.

It comes with several cleaning modes like a silent mode and a power mode, which can be adjusted according to the needs of the user. In silent mode, the machine runs a little quieter ensuring lesser noise emittance while painting the same level of cleaning. The Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P is battery powered and goes back to its charging dock when it is in standby mode, and even automatically walks itself to the charging station when it’s low on power.

