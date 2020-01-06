Most of the recent smartwatches adopted the classic style with a simpler design and metal straps, and they still were smart, while some jumped away from the traditional looks to offer far superior functionality. Fossil is thinking it in a different way now, at least with its Diesel brand, as the latest watch they have announced has a design to garner some attention.

Named as the Diesel On Fadelite, this watch announced at CES 2020 is surely a different looking one. It is a unisex model and has a translucent case, with a matching transparent strap with a few color options to choose from. It may not look like the ones from Huawei or Fossil itself, but it still is smart enough with the Wear OS powering the operations.

At the core, there is Snapdragon Wear 3100 for the processing, and the On Fadelite has GPS, Heart rate sensor, a speaker for the audio output, and also NFC for Google Pay. But while the hardware seems strong, the software due to Google’s support isn’t weak either, with music powered by Spotify, and watch faces including one with two extra time zones, giving a feel of one of the classic timepieces.

The Diesel On Fadelite comes with a price tag of $275 and while it might appeal to only a certain set of buyers, it still needs a lot in terms of development on the OS part, which is one of the reasons why people have been looking at alternatives, especially from likes of Fitbit, which now is a part of Google and might bring in its richness of features onto the Wear platform, hopefully. The watch would sell at the retail stores from March 2020.