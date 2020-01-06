JBL had launched a bunch of audio accessories in 2019, and that included even some wireless earbuds, and the company has continued with that by launching a couple more wireless earbuds, one trying to replace the Apple Airpods, while other looking like the blunt earbuds. The $99.95 Airpods competitor is the TUNE 220TWS while the JBL LIVE 300TWS is at $149.95.

The JBL Live series earbuds have The Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa voice services built-in, and there are Ambient Aware and TalkThru technologies included as well.

Features of JBL LIVE 300TWS

JBL Signature Sound

TalkThru and Ambient Aware sound control technologies

My JBL Headphones App for added personalization and ease to activate the Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa; find “My buds” feature, EQ customization and configure touch controls

Up to 6 hours of music playback in the buds, and an additional 14 hours in the charging case for 20 combined hours

IPX5 sweatproof and water-resistant

Hands-free stereo calls

Ergonomic fit and design

Type-C charging with 10-minute speed charging capabilities for 1 full hour of battery life

The LIVE 300TWS comes in Triple Black, Glacier White, Thunder Purple, and Petroleum Navy, and is priced at $149.95.

The TUNE 220TWS has the JBL Pure Bass Sound with the 12.5mm driver, and there is a claimed battery life of 19 hours with the case battery included.

Features of JBL TUNE 220TWS:

JBL Pure Bass Sound

Ergonomic fit earbuds

19 hours of combined playback time

Compact 16-hour charging case and Speed Charge capabilities

Premium material and metallic finish

Easily connect to devices’ native voice assistant like the Google Assistant or Siri

Hands-Free Stereo Calls

The TUNE 220TWS will be available in Triple Black, Ocean Blue, Pure White, Sage Green, Dusty Pink, and Stone Gray options starting early Spring 2020 for $99.95.

These two JBL wireless earbuds are going to be showcased at CES 2020 in Las Vegas.