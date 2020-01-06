JBL had launched a bunch of audio accessories in 2019, and that included even some wireless earbuds, and the company has continued with that by launching a couple more wireless earbuds, one trying to replace the Apple Airpods, while other looking like the blunt earbuds. The $99.95 Airpods competitor is the TUNE 220TWS while the JBL LIVE 300TWS is at $149.95.
The JBL Live series earbuds have The Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa voice services built-in, and there are Ambient Aware and TalkThru technologies included as well.
Features of JBL LIVE 300TWS
- JBL Signature Sound
- TalkThru and Ambient Aware sound control technologies
- My JBL Headphones App for added personalization and ease to activate the Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa; find “My buds” feature, EQ customization and configure touch controls
- Up to 6 hours of music playback in the buds, and an additional 14 hours in the charging case for 20 combined hours
- IPX5 sweatproof and water-resistant
- Hands-free stereo calls
- Ergonomic fit and design
- Type-C charging with 10-minute speed charging capabilities for 1 full hour of battery life
The LIVE 300TWS comes in Triple Black, Glacier White, Thunder Purple, and Petroleum Navy, and is priced at $149.95.
The TUNE 220TWS has the JBL Pure Bass Sound with the 12.5mm driver, and there is a claimed battery life of 19 hours with the case battery included.
Features of JBL TUNE 220TWS:
- JBL Pure Bass Sound
- Ergonomic fit earbuds
- 19 hours of combined playback time
- Compact 16-hour charging case and Speed Charge capabilities
- Premium material and metallic finish
- Easily connect to devices’ native voice assistant like the Google Assistant or Siri
- Hands-Free Stereo Calls
The TUNE 220TWS will be available in Triple Black, Ocean Blue, Pure White, Sage Green, Dusty Pink, and Stone Gray options starting early Spring 2020 for $99.95.
These two JBL wireless earbuds are going to be showcased at CES 2020 in Las Vegas.