  • 8 January, 2020

JBL had launched a bunch of audio accessories in 2019, and that included even some wireless earbuds, and the company has continued with that by launching a couple more wireless earbuds, one trying to replace the Apple Airpods, while other looking like the blunt earbuds. The $99.95 Airpods competitor is the TUNE 220TWS while the JBL LIVE 300TWS is at $149.95.

The JBL Live series earbuds have The Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa voice services built-in, and there are Ambient Aware and TalkThru technologies included as well.

Features of JBL LIVE 300TWS

JBL LIVE 300TWS

  • JBL Signature Sound
  • TalkThru and Ambient Aware sound control technologies
  • My JBL Headphones App for added personalization and ease to activate the Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa; find “My buds” feature, EQ customization and configure touch controls
  • Up to 6 hours of music playback in the buds, and an additional 14 hours in the charging case for 20 combined hours
  • IPX5 sweatproof and water-resistant
  • Hands-free stereo calls
  • Ergonomic fit and design
  • Type-C charging with 10-minute speed charging capabilities for 1 full hour of battery life

The LIVE 300TWS comes in Triple Black, Glacier White, Thunder Purple, and Petroleum Navy, and is priced at $149.95.

The TUNE 220TWS has the JBL Pure Bass Sound with the 12.5mm driver, and there is a claimed battery life of 19 hours with the case battery included.

JBL TUNE 220TWS case

Features of JBL TUNE 220TWS:

  • JBL Pure Bass Sound
  • Ergonomic fit earbuds
  • 19 hours of combined playback time
  • Compact 16-hour charging case and Speed Charge capabilities
  • Premium material and metallic finish
  • Easily connect to devices’ native voice assistant like the Google Assistant or Siri
  • Hands-Free Stereo Calls

The TUNE 220TWS will be available in Triple Black, Ocean Blue, Pure White, Sage Green, Dusty Pink, and Stone Gray options starting early Spring 2020 for $99.95.

These two JBL wireless earbuds are going to be showcased at CES 2020 in Las Vegas.

