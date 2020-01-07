Technics, the audio brand under Panasonic has officially unveiled a pair of premium true wireless headphones named Panasonic EAH-AZ70W. While most of the wireless earbuds are premium-priced and yet don’t offer those, but the EAH-AZ70W have the premium audio experience and noise-canceling performance.

Each earpiece has a 10mm driver with a graphene-coated diaphragm and acoustic control chamber. This is offered in order to enable transparent, high-pitched and clear middle sound ranges. These earbuds have a dual hybrid noise-canceling technology that combines the feedforward and feedback methods and that is added up by digital and analogue processing to minimize ambient noise heard outside and inside the headphones.

There is a compact body, touch sensor, and Bluetooth antenna, and for the premium experience part, there is a L/R reception method offers interruption-free performance and high-quality sound. The included MEMS reduces the wind as well as any other background interference, and that makes the call quality better, and its beamforming technology enables efficient voice transmission during phone calls.

Technics has also included the touch sensor for the easy switching between Ambient sound mode, noise-canceling mode, or turn of these modes for the basic listening. The headphones are IPX4 rated for the splash-proofing. The battery life is said to be a good 6 hours and that is with the noise cancelation turned on, and the charging case gives an additional 18 hours of battery life.

The EAH-AZ70W is available in black or silver with a matching charging cradle that fits in the palm of your hand and will be at retail in June 2020.