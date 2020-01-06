Harman Kardon was a pretty strong name in the speaker department in recent times, while at the same time, it was such an absent name in the headphone market for years until they announced a lineup of Fly headphones, which include wireless earbuds, sports earphones, and a pair of on-ear headphones.

The first in the list is the pair of wireless earbuds named Fly TWS (True wireless stereo), and they are said to be offering about 5 hours of battery life for the buds but with the battery of the external case, it goes to 15 hours in total. The earbuds are sweat and rain resistance, they have support for fast charging, there is touch control with a gesture for smart assistant activation, and there are sensors placed for the in-ear detection.

These wireless earbuds are priced at $150, and while they are competing with the high-end wireless earbuds with that price, they come from a brand that can be trusted in what they do.

Next is the Fly BT, which is the neckband that goes around on the back and they are priced at $100, with the support for voice assistant and the sweat resistance included, but the battery life offered by these is about 8 hours, and the band area has the battery and microphone.

Now, the premium offering in this lineup is the Active Noise Cancellation headphones named Fly ANC. These are for the travelers who prefer a rather silent affair while listening to the music in their flight, and with the 40mm drivers included, they could be offering a pretty strong sound output as well. There is touch control on the earcups but they are not sweat-resistant headphones. Also, the battery life seems quite decent with about 20 hours with active noise cancellation and audio input through Bluetooth, about 30 hours when ANC is off, and around 35 hours if you have ANC active but turn off Bluetooth to go with wired connectivity with your device. Again, these aren’t on a budget either, as they cost around $250 and with that price, they compete with the likes of Sony WH1000 XM3 and the Bose 700 series.

We have no information about the availability of these headphones but they should be available soon in a few markets. We might be able to take a look at them at CES 2020, to let you know more though.