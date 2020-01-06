With the focus for many brands being the audio segment at CES 2020, Jabra has announced two new products at the event, and these would be showcased on the show floor. One of these would be a pair of wireless earbuds, while the other is a $99 wireless headphones.

While there is already an Elite 75t earbuds in the market, the new Active ones are for the fitness enthusiasts. These earbuds would be launched in February and the Jabra Elite Active 75t will have “a durable coating for dust and sweat resistance” and the rating is going to be better with IP57, which is a bump from the IP55 that was on the non-Active set, which was fine for light rain or sweat but for active workouts, they were not recommended.

The battery life isn’t changing much here as the earbuds themselves would offer about 7.5 hours on a single charge, and a total of about 28 hours with the battery in the external case is included.

The Jabra Elite Active 75t earbuds are priced at $199 and that’s about $20 more than the regular ones. Newer colors are coming in, and there are some newer ones here, but otherwise, there’s no big difference in the 75t and the Active earbuds.

The other product launched is the Elite 45h that the company claims would be setting a new standard in the category of headphones under $100. A single charge gives these headphones about 40 hours of listening and about 8 hours of the same in just 15 minutes of charging. These headphones have 40mm drivers, dual mics for voice calls, Bluetooth 5.0, and there is a one-touch shortcut for the voice assistant that you prefer.

In the near future, Jabra will be sending a firmware update and it would include MySound, giving the users personalized sound profiles that are tuned to the user’s hearing.