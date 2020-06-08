boAt lifestyle, the Audio electronics product brand has announced the launch of the Airdopes 441 portable True Wireless earbuds and adding to its portfolio of TWS earbuds in India. The earbuds come with a sleek design, in-built MIC and with an ease of access Voice Assistant support. They come with the secure sports fit and the in-ear ear tip option.

The boAt Airdopes 441 comes with Bluetooth 5.0 and A2DP profile support. There are 6mm dynamic drivers frequency response range of 20-20,000Hz and driver sensitivity of 93dB. The claimed battery life is of up to 25 hours with around 3.5 hours per earbud per charge, and the case can be charged through the USB Type-C port. It is a 500 mAh battery on the case. The IWP (Instant Wake N’ Pair) technology allows Airdopes 441 to connect to your phone by just opening its case.

The boAt Airdopes 441 is also IPX7 rated for dust and sweat resistance, and weigh about 11 grams. There are capacitive touch controls on the side of each earbud, which help you control playback and volume. You can access the instant voice assistant via just a single touch with the help of its capacitive touch control. It is currently available in Raging Red and Active Black but will also come in Bumblebee Yellow, Spirit Lime, and Sporty Blue in the coming weeks. The product boAt Airdopes 441 is available at an introductory price of Rs.2999. The product has a 1-year warranty and is available at Amazon.in.

Aman Gupta, Co-founder on the launch said “boAt Airdopes 441 portable True Wireless Earbuds offers Technology, Style and Convenience – all in one design. Plug into Nirvana with boAt Airdopes 441 TWS earbuds to enjoy your music in a truly wireless way. It is the perfect workout partner for our boAtheads as it offers a secure sports fit and the signature boAt sound that keeps you going.”