Boult Audio has launched the truly wireless earphone “Tru5ive Pro” in India, with the price being set at Rs. 2799. This adds to the competitive market of budget TWS Earbuds and it comes with the QCC3020 chipset.

The Tru5ive Pro has the support for the updated aptX codec, micro woofer driver construction, high sensitivity Mic for the better audio quality and listening experience. For the connectivity, there is Bluetooth 5.0 with dual-mode compatibility. The battery life is said to be about 6-8 hours for the individual earbuds, while the total battery life claimed including the case is about 24 hours. The earbuds come with the IPX7 certification to keep them safe from water ingress.

The device comes with changeable ear loops in different colors which can be changed as per preference and these are available in Green, Pink, and Grey options. The earbuds are said to be having low latency but we are not told about the latency that is offered so as to give an understanding about the gaming experience. With the neodymium technology, there is said to be heavy bass and passive bilateral noise isolation. There is also a built-in HD condenser Mic for calls and also to send the voice commands to Siri or Google Assistant.

The earbuds are priced at Rs. 2799 and they are available on Amazon India.