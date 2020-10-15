Xiaomi has launched the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C in India, an affordable version of the original Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 that was already available in India. The product was being constantly teased by Xiaomi on its website and now it’s finally official. The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C carries a lot of internals from the premium Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 with features like the same 14.2mm drivers and dual microphones for ENC.

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C Price and Availability

The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C is priced at Rs. 2499 with only one color variant available that is White. These will be sold on Flipkart, Mi.com, and select retail stores. The company has not stated any discounts for the Mi True Wireless 2C for the Big Billion Days on Flipkart.

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C Specifications

The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C feature 14.2 mm drivers, the same as found on the original version. They have support for touch controls for playing and pausing tracks. Google Assistant can be triggered by using voice commands. These earphones come with an infrared sensor for wear detection, which will pause the audio or video when you take your earbuds off. The earbuds feature a semi in-ear design and are very lightweight, at just 4.7 grams per earbuds and 48 grams for the case. The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C have dual-microphones for noise cancellation, that works while playing audio tracks and even while calling.

The Mi True Wireless 2C has Bluetooth 5.0 and is compatible with both Android and iOS devices. These have support for SBC and AAC codecs but misses out on LDHC High Res Audio from the premium version. The earphones claim a seamless pairing experience for devices with MIUI. Xiaomi claims a battery life of 5 hours on a single charge, which can be extended to 20 hours with the case. The case has a USB Type-C port for charging.

