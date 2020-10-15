Motorola has announced a very unique set of wireless earphones that can work as TWS earbuds and even as a neckband. With an aim to achieve the best of both worlds, Motorola has launched the Tech3 Trix, a new approach towards wireless earphones. The Tech3 Trix has Alexa Integration and features an IPX5 water resistance certification.

Motorola Tech3 Trix Price and Availability

The Motorola Tech3 Trix is priced at Rs. 9999 and will be available for purchase on Flipkart. As an introductory offer, these will be available for Rs. 5999 during the Big Billion Days Sale on Flipkart, which ends on 21st October.

Motorola Tech3 Trix Specifications

The Motorola Tech3 Trix can be used in 3 ways, Wired, Wireless, and Truly Wireless. In the wired configuration, the two earbuds are connected by the Sport Loop wire, which is further connected to a detachable AUX cable, which then plugs into your smartphone. For the wireless mode, the AUX cable can be removed making Tech3 Trix a wireless neckband. When you remove the Sport Loop, the two earbuds can work in the truly wireless configuration. The earbuds themselves feature an in-ear design. This 3-in-1 unique configuration is something that we have not seen on Bluetooth earphones from the big names. It also has an IP5X rating making it resistant to sweat and slight water splashes.

The Motorola Tech3 Trix uses Bluetooth 5.0 for transmission. It also has Alexa Integration as a virtual assistant which can be used to play audio tracks, answer calls, make calls, and more. it can also control Alexa enabled IoT devices. These also have a find-my-earbud feature which can help to track the earbud when it gets misplaced. Motorola claims a battery life of 18 hours with the included case, which charges the earbuds.

