Xiaomi has launched the Mi 10T and the Mi 10T Pro in India which were being teased by the company for a while on Twitter and other social media. These are the refreshed versions of the Mi 10 and the Mi 10 Pro which were launched Globally in March. Both devices are powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipsets and feature high refresh rate displays.

Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro – Price and Availability in India

The Mi 10T is priced at Rs. 35,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant and Rs. 37,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. It offers two colors – Cosmic Black and Lunar Silver. The Mi 10T has a sole 8GB + 128GB model priced at Rs. 39,999 available in three colors – Aurora Blue, Cosmic Black, and Lunar Silver.

The Mi 10T and the Mi 10T Pro can be pre-ordered starting 16th October on Flipkart. The company has not specified about actual shipping dates yet. Users can get bank offers worth Rs. 3000 as cash back on select cards, extra Rs. 2000 off on exchange, and no-cost EMI options.

Mi 10T Specifications

The Mi 10T has a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display which is an LCD panel and runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 10. The display has an aspect ratio of 20:9 and features a 144Hz refresh rate that can be changed to 120Hz, 90Hz, or 60Hz from the settings. It is powered by the latest Snapdragon 865 SoC coupled with 6GB and 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

The Mi 10T has a triple rear camera setup with a primary 64MP camera, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP macro lens. The selfie camera is housed by the hole-pinch display and is a 20MP shooter.

The Mi 10T runs on a 5000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. The device is 5G capable and also supports 4G connectivity along with WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, and more. The device also has an infrared (IR) sensor with a USB Type-C port for charging. It features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The Mi 10T weighs around 216 grams and has an overall footprint of 165.1×76.4×9.33mm.

Mi 10T Pro Specifications

The Mi 10T Pro has very similar specifications to the regular Mi 10T. A 6.67-in Full HD+ LCD display with a 144Hz variable refresh rate. The device runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 10. It is powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC coupled with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The Mi 10T Pro has a triple rear camera setup with a primary 108MP camera that supports OIS, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP maco shooter. The selfie camera is placed in the hole pinch display and is a 20MP sensor.

The Mi 10T Pro runs on the same 5000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. This device is also 5G capable with 4G capabilities as well and also supports WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, IR, and a USB Type-C port for charging. It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and has dual speakers on board. The device weighs 218 grams and has an overall footprint of 165.1×76.4×9.33mm.