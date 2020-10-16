boAt, the Indian company that is known for its audio devices has launched the boAt Airdopes 461, a truly wireless set of earbuds that will offer a long battery life at an affordable price. It features multiple modes for various use-case scenarios. These are powered by Bluetooth 5.0 with IWP Technology and IPX5 water resistance with support for fast charging.

boAt Airdopes 461 Price and Availability

The boAt Airdopes 461 is priced at Rs. 2999 and can be purchased in two colors – Active Black and Bold Blue. These will be sold on Flipkart starting 16th October during the Big Billion Days Sale.

boAt Airdopes 461 Specifications

The boAt Airdopes 461 have 6mm drivers in each earbud and have a truly wireless design. The earbuds have an in-ear style fit for the buds and are IPX5 certified making them resistant towards sweat and light water splashes. It also comes equipped with boAt’s IWP technology that connects the earbuds to the last paired device when multiple paired devices are around nearby.

The boAt Airdopes 461 works on Bluetooth 5.0, but the company does not specify any support for codecs like SBC or AAC. It offers two modes – Beast Mode and Crystal Mode. As the name suggests, the Beast Mode is meant for gaming and offers a low latency mode. The Crystal Mode uses dual microphones for letting ambient sounds in while listening to audio tracks and videos, making the user aware of the surroundings.

Each earbud is equipped with a 60mAh battery which can last to 6 hours with normal usage. The battery life can be extended to 46 hours when combined with the case that has a 600mAh battery which supports fast charging. boAt says that you can get playback of 1 hour in just 5 minutes of charging.

The boAt Airdopes 461 is priced at Rs. 2999 and can be purchased from Flipkart starting from 16th October, The user can choose between two colors – Active Black and Bold Blue.