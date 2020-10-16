Micromax, the brand every Indian knows for its popular Canvas Series back in its days, that changed the definition of affordable smartphones in India. After a successful run with its Canvas Series, Micromax had failed to compete when the Chinese giant Xiaomi entered India with its very affordable Redmi Series of devices. The Indian brand failed to keep up with the aggressively priced devices like the Redmi Note 4G, and had tried to compete against it with its YU branding with devices like YU Yureka, YU Yunicorn, and more, but couldn’t fight long. But now, Micromax is planning a mega comeback in India with its new sub-brand “in” visionary to PM Narendra Modi’s Atmanirbhar Bharat movement.

Micromax India in its tweet revealed “in” the new sub-branding under which it will be launching new devices, in which Rahul Sharma – Co-founder Micromax can be seen sharing his story of how he started Micromax along with a few of his friends. In the video, Micromax unveils the new avatar of the sub-brand ‘in’ which is inspired by young millennials who look for solid performing devices at an affordable price. The blue color resembles India’s colors and the company plans to grow in the Indian Market in a way that every customer can benefit from.

The new sub-brand “in” will get an investment of Rs. 500 crores by Micromax for launching new devices under its new branding. The company plans to launch multiple devices in different price ranges, offering devices for everyone’s needs. Micromax says that it has state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities at Bhiwandi and Hyderabad that have capacities of producing over 2 million devices per month. Micromax currently has a retail reach of more than 10,000+ outlets and 1000+ service centers across India.

Rahul Sharma, Co-founder, Micromax launching the ‘in’ brand, said,