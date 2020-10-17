The most anticipated gaming console, PS5 was finally unveiled by Sony this year and now we have the Indian pricing for the same. Sony had launched the PS5 globally a few weeks back and said that it will be made available in India by the end of this year. We have the price confirmations as of now, but the exact availability and purchasing sites are still not available.

PS5 Price Details with Accessories List

PS5 India Hardware Pricing Product Pricing PS5 Rs. 49,990 PS5 Digital Edition Rs. 39,990 DualSense Wireless Controller Rs. 5,990 HD Camera Rs. 5,190 PULSE 3D Wireless Headset Rs. 8,590 Media Remote Rs. 2.590 DualSense Charging Station Rs. 2,590

PS5 Games Price List

PS5 India Software Pricing Game Pricing Demon’s Souls Rs. 4,999 Destruction Allstars Rs. 4,999 Marvel Spiderman Miles Morales: Ultimate Edition Rs. 4,999 Sackboy A Big Adventure Rs. 3,999 Marvel Spiderman: Miles Morales Rs. 3,999

PS5 Specifications and Details

The new PS5 is powered by the Ryzen Zen 8 processor with a variable clock speed of 3.5GHz and has an AMD Radeon RDNA 2-based graphics engine that is capable of ray Tracing or RTX which Nvidia calls it. It comes with 16GB of GDDR6 memory with a custom 825GB SSD for storing games. This does make the PS5 one of the most advanced and capable gaming consoles of all time and looks to narrow the performance gap between a gaming PC and consoles. The storage on the PS5 can be expanded using an NVMe SSD with the provided NVMe slot and also retains support for external drives. The PS5 also supports ‘Tempest 3D Audio’ technology for a better sound experience while intensive gaming. The PS5 is capable of driving games at native 4K resolutions at 120FPS and outputs the video with the provided HDMI 2.1 port. It also has USB type-A ports for data transfers and connecting Mouse and Keyboard with a USB Type-C port as well capable of speeds of up to 10Gbps. The regular PS5 has a power rating of 350W whereas the Digital PS5 is rated at 340W. Both variants have a similar form factor with the Digital Edition being slightly thinner by a few millimeters. All variants of the PS5 come with an Ethernet port with support for dual-band WiFi and Bluetooth 5.1