The Samsung Galaxy Fit 2, a fitness tracking band that was unveiled by Samsung at its Life Unstoppable virtual event last month has made its way to India now. The key highlights of the Galaxy Fit 2 are its AMOLED display and a battery life of up to 15 days. Samsung has even added a Hand-Wash reminder functionality that reminds you to wash your hands periodically amidst the ongoing pandemic of COVID-19. Besides, it also offers Water Resistance as well.

Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 – Price and Availability

The Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 is priced at Rs. 3999 in India. it offers two colors to choose from namely Black and Scarlet. The fitness band will be available for purchase on Amazon.in, Samsung.com, and select retail stores as well.

Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 has a 1.1-inch AMOLED display that is square-shaped and comes with a touch button as well. The display is capable of delivering 450 nits of brightness, to which Samsung says this will provide excellent outdoor visibility. The button can be used for navigational operations like wake-up, return to home, and cancel. The watch face can be customized with over 70 watch faces available and Samsung allows 12 widgets to be used on the Galaxy Fit 2, at the same time.

The Samsung Galaxy fit 2 has five automatic workout modes along with an end number of activities that can be tracked using the Samsung Fit App. It also comes with Sleep Core Analysis that can track your sleep through four stages – Awake, REM, Light, and Deep. It also detects stress and alerts the user to breathe in a specific pattern to reduce stress. The band can also be used to control music playing on your phone.

The Galaxy Fit 2 offers water-resistance of 5ATM making it ideally water-resistant against normal water spills, and even swimming. It also supports activities related to swimming as well. The Galaxy Fit 2 is powered by a 159 mAh battery that Samsung says lats up to 15 days with typical usage. The battery life can vary between 15 – 20 days depending on the usage. The band itself weighs just 21 grams and has a design very similar to the existing Mi Smart Bands.